Teen killed after crashing into parked car and home in Belchertown; police say he fled traffic stop

The 19-year-old driver “sped away from the Trooper, ran a red light at the intersection with Route 9, then failed to negotiate a left-bearing curve in the roadway and went off the right side of the road,” State Police said.

The tragedy unfolded around 8:45 p.m. Sunday, State Police said, when a trooper tried to pull the 2011 Altima over on Route 202 southbound.

A teenager was killed Sunday night in Belchertown when the Nissan Altima he was driving crashed into a parked car, sending the Altima’s engine block through “the brick exterior” of a home after the driver allegedly fled a traffic stop, State Police said.

The agency said investigators determined “the Altima struck a mulch bed and became airborne, then subsequently struck a rock wall, a large tree, and a light post before striking the front end of a 2023 Jeep Wrangler that was parked in the driveway of a house at 79 North Main St.”

The crash, officials said, sent the engine block hurtling into another residence.

“As a result of the impact, the Altima’s engine block was launched out of the engine compartment and became airborne,” State Police said. “The engine block traveled through the brick exterior of a house at 73 North Main St. and came to final rest on the second floor inside the house.”

No one was hurt inside the home, authorities said.

The 19-year-old “was ejected from the Altima,” State Police said. “The Altima’s front end struck the exterior of 79 North Main St. and the car came to final rest outside of the building.”

A 2020 Buick Envision parked next to the Jeep also suffered damage in the crash, according to State Police.

“The [Altima] operator, a 19-year-old male, was determined to be deceased at the scene,” the agency said. “His name is not being released at this time.”

Law enforcement officials continue to investigate. No passengers were in the teen’s Altima at the time of the crash, State Police said.

“The crash is under investigation by the State Police-Belchertown Barracks, State Police Collision Analysis and Reconstruction Section, State Police Crime Scene Services Section, and State Police Detective Unit for Hampshire/Franklin Counties,” said State Police.

This breaking news story will be updated when more information is released.

Travis Andersen can be reached at travis.andersen@globe.com.