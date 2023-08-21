Teenager allegedly punched state trooper in the face before fleeing traffic stop in Norwell

Shortly before midnight Friday, the trooper was on patrol heading south on Route 3 in Norwell when a gray Dodge Durango drove up at a high speed in the left lane and slowed down while pulling in front of her, State Police said.

The trooper was taken to a hospital, where she was treated for facial injuries and released, State Police said in a statement .

A 17-year-old from Cohasset allegedly punched a state trooper in the face and fled into the woods following a traffic stop in Norwell on Friday but then turned himself in to police on Sunday, State Police said.

Advertisement

The trooper ran the vehicle’s license plate and found it had an expired inspection sticker, and a radio call informed her that a 17-year-old boy associated with the SUV “had a known violent history towards police,” the statement said.

The teenager had three active warrants, including one for a probation violation for not charging an ankle bracelet he was ordered to wear, State Police said.

The trooper followed the Dodge as it exited onto Route 228 in Norwell and stopped near an Audi dealership on Pond Street, where she turned on the cruiser’s emergency lights, the statement said.

As she approached the SUV, the trooper saw a person climb from the front passenger seat into the back and confirmed it was the teenager wanted by police. His mother was driving, State Police said. Both the teen and his mother are from Cohasset, the statement said.

The trooper asked the teenager to get out of the SUV and “began to escort him out of the backseat” when he allegedly tried to run toward the car dealership, the statement said.

The trooper pulled him back, and the teenager allegedly turned and hit her in the face with a closed fist, the statement said. He allegedly pushed her away with both hands “while shouting a vulgarity at her” and ran across the road.

Advertisement

The trooper chased after him but stopped and called for backup after he fled into a wooded area.

Norwell police and additional State Police troopers responded and used a dog to try to track the teenager, but he was not found, the statement said. State Police then sought an arrest warrant charging him with assault and battery on a police officer and resisting arrest.

The teenager, whose name was not released because he is a minor, surrendered himself to authorities at the Cohasset Police Station on Sunday morning, State Police said. He will be arraigned “in the near future” at Hingham District Court, the statement said.

Colonel John E. Mawn Jr., State Police superintendent, commended the trooper for her response.

“A trooper, on patrol by herself in the dead of night, approached a suspect with a criminal history who was known to be violent toward police,” he said in a statement. “I am grateful for her willingness to proactively police the roadways of the Commonwealth. I am proud of her toughness, professionalism and calmness under pressure.”

Nick Stoico can be reached at nick.stoico@globe.com. Follow him @NickStoico.