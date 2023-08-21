See photos of Tropical Storm Hilary as it travels through Southern California

Tropical Storm Hilary doused parts of Mexico before soaking Southern California from the coast to inland mountains and deserts, forcing the rescue of several people from swollen rivers. More flooding and mudslides were expected on Monday, even as the storm shows signs of weakening.

In its early Monday advisory, the National Hurricane Center in Miami downgraded Hilary to a post-tropical storm and warned that “continued life-threatening and locally catastrophic flooding” was expected over portions of the southwestern US. All other coastal warnings were discontinued.

The storm made landfall on Sunday in Mexico’s Baja California Peninsula, approximately 150 miles south of Ensenada, where one person drowned. It then moved through Tijuana, where it threatened impoverished homes on the hillside just south of the US border before moving to the Southern Californian coast.