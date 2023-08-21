scorecardresearch Skip to main content

See photos of Tropical Storm Hilary as it travels through Southern California

By Adri Pray Globe Correspondent,Updated August 21, 2023, 34 minutes ago
A car is partially submerged in floodwaters as Hurricane Hilary moves through in Cathedral City, California, on Aug. 20.Mario Tama/Photographer: Mario Tama/Getty I

Tropical Storm Hilary doused parts of Mexico before soaking Southern California from the coast to inland mountains and deserts, forcing the rescue of several people from swollen rivers. More flooding and mudslides were expected on Monday, even as the storm shows signs of weakening.

In its early Monday advisory, the National Hurricane Center in Miami downgraded Hilary to a post-tropical storm and warned that “continued life-threatening and locally catastrophic flooding” was expected over portions of the southwestern US. All other coastal warnings were discontinued.

The storm made landfall on Sunday in Mexico’s Baja California Peninsula, approximately 150 miles south of Ensenada, where one person drowned. It then moved through Tijuana, where it threatened impoverished homes on the hillside just south of the US border before moving to the Southern Californian coast.

An earthquake, with a preliminary magnitude of 5.1, hit near Ojai, about 80 miles northwest of downtown Los Angeles, on Sunday afternoon. No immediate damage or injuries were reported.

Hilary, the first tropical storm to hit California in 84 years, dropped more than half of an average year’s rainfall in some areas, including the desert area of Palm Springs, which by Sunday evening had gotten nearly 3 inches.

Forecasters predict heavy rain, scattered flash flooding, and gusty winds to continue through the Intermountain West on Monday.

See photos of the historic storm in oceanfront California communities:

Vehicles make their way through a flooded road in Zona Rio as Tropical Storm Hilary hits the region on Sunday, Aug. 20, 2023, in Tijuana, Baja California.Alejandro Tamayo/Associated Press
A flooded street in Palm Springs, Calif., on Sunday, Aug. 20, 2023.MARK ABRAMSON/NYT
People walk on a flooded street in Palm Springs, Calif., on Sunday, Aug. 20, 2023. Tropical Storm Hilary assailed Southern California with heavy winds and drenching rain on Sunday evening, dumping a year’s worth of moisture onto the dry streets of desert cities.MARK ABRAMSON/NYT


People walk on a flooded street in Palm Springs, Calif., on Sunday, Aug. 20, 2023.MARK ABRAMSON/NYT
A flooded street in Palm Springs, Calif., on Sunday, Aug. 20, 2023. Tropical Storm Hilary assailed Southern California with heavy winds and drenching rain on Sunday evening, dumping a year’s worth of moisture onto the dry streets of desert cities.MARK ABRAMSON/NYT
High winds and flooding in Palm Springs, Calif., on Sunday, Aug. 20, 2023. Tropical Storm Hilary assailed Southern California with heavy winds and drenching rain on Sunday evening, dumping a year’s worth of moisture onto the dry streets of desert cities.MARK ABRAMSON/NYT
People walk on a flooded street in Palm Springs, Calif., on Sunday, Aug. 20, 2023.MARK ABRAMSON/NYT
People walk on a flooded street in Palm Springs, Calif., on Sunday, Aug. 20, 2023.MARK ABRAMSON/NYT
A flooded street in Palm Springs, Calif., on Sunday, Aug. 20, 2023. Tropical Storm Hilary assailed Southern California with heavy winds and drenching rain on Sunday evening, dumping a year’s worth of moisture onto the dry streets of desert cities.MARK ABRAMSON/NYT
People walk on a flooded street in Palm Springs, Calif., on Sunday, Aug. 20, 2023.MARK ABRAMSON/NYT
Vehicles cross over a flood control basin that has almost reached the street, Sunday, Aug. 20, 2023, in Palm Desert, Calif.Mark J. Terrill/Associated Press
Volunteers fill sandbags in Long Beach, Calif., on Sunday, Aug. 20, 2023. Tropical Storm Hilary crossed into Southern California with heavy winds and drenching rain on Sunday evening, dumping a year’s worth of moisture onto the dry streets of desert cities.DANIEL DREIFUSS/NYT
Motorists leave their vehicle stuck on a flooded road during heavy rains from Tropical Storm Hilary in Palm Springs, California, on Aug. 20.David Swanson/Photographer: David Swanson/AFP/


People ignore caution signs for beach closings at Las Playas de Tijuana as Tropical Storm Hilary heads toward the city on Sunday, Aug. 20, 2023, in Tijuana, Baja California.Ana Ramirez/Associated Press
Border lines are shorter than normal the day Tropical Storm Hilary is expected to arrive Sunday, Aug. 20, 2023 in Tijuana, Baja, California.Ana Ramirez/Associated Press
Mud and water run down from the mountains in the desert near Salton City, Calif., on Sunday, Aug. 20, 2023. Tropical Storm Hilary brings widespread flooding and small landslides, as authorities fear more significant damage could be coming.MARK ABRAMSON/NYT
A person sits with umbrellas while watching surfers at Venice Beach, Sunday, Aug. 20, 2023, in Los Angeles. Tropical Storm Hilary swirled northward Sunday just off the coast of Mexico's Baja California peninsula, no longer a hurricane but still carrying so much rain that forecasters said "catastrophic and life-threatening" flooding is likely across a broad region of the southwestern US.Ryan Sun/Associated Press
A worker drags caution tape to block off Pico Boulevard after a tree fell, Sunday, Aug. 20, 2023, in Los Angeles. Tropical Storm Hilary swirled northward Sunday just off the coast of Mexico's Baja California peninsula, no longer a hurricane but still carrying so much rain that forecasters said "catastrophic and life-threatening" flooding is likely across a broad region of the southwestern US.Ryan Sun/Associated Press
People watch the surfers in Huntington Beach, southeast of Los Angeles, on Sunday, Aug. 20, 2023. Tropical Storm Hilary made landfall on Mexico’s Baja California coast shortly before noon on Sunday, lashing the peninsula with winds and heavy rain that triggered flooding and mudslides as the storm churned north toward the United States.DANIEL DREIFUSS/NYT
Sandbags in front of businesses along Newport Ave in the Ocean Beach neighborhood of San Diego, as Tropical Storm Hilary makes its way to southern Calif., on Sunday, Aug. 20, 2023.JOHN FRANCIS PETERS/NYT


Adri Pray can be reached at adri.pray @globe.com. Follow her @adriprayy.

