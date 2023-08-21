State lawmakers move to ban Chinese land ownership

Lawmakers in 33 states have introduced 81 bills this year that would prohibit the Chinese government, some China-based businesses, and many Chinese citizens from buying agricultural land or property near military bases, according to a Washington Post analysis of data compiled by the Asian Pacific American Justice, an advocacy group. A dozen of the bills are now law in states such Alabama, Idaho, and Virginia.

In Washington, the White House and federal lawmakers are pursuing ways to constrain Chinese-owned businesses like TikTok amid a bipartisan push to limit China’s reach.

Advertisement

Most passed in Republican-dominated legislatures, but some found bipartisan support as sponsors argued they address a national security threat. The Chinese government could set up spy operations on land purchased near military bases, the bills' backers say, and the nation's food supply could be threatened if hostile foreign entities acquire too much agricultural land.

Get Breaking News Alerts Stay up-to-date with important news developments, delivered right to your inbox. Enter Email Sign Up

“This issue has a direct impact on all Ohioans,” said state Representative Angie King (R-Ohio) when she introduced a bill in June that would create restrictions on land sales, particularly agricultural property, for some businesses and individuals with ties to countries like China, Russia, or North Korea. “Our state has been left vulnerable to attacks by our enemies.”

But Asian-American advocacy groups and legislators have raised alarm that the new bills go beyond national security concerns and could encourage discrimination against Chinese-Americans at a time of rising hate crimes, harking back to a time when they were openly barred from owning property.

“There is ignorance out there that causes people to think that because you are Chinese you are part of the Chinese government,” said former state representative Martha Wong (R-Texas), 84.

The Chinese Embassy also denounced the legislative movement.

Advertisement

“Commercial interactions between China and the US benefit both sides. To politicize trade and investment is at odds with market economy principles and undercuts people’s confidence in the US market,” said the statement to The Washington Post. “Such restrictions may also fuel Asian hatred in the U.S. and racial discrimination, thus running counter to American values.”

While most bills like King’s also ban land ownership tied to other “foreign adversaries,” including Russia, Iran, and North Korea, lawmakers’ rhetoric has focused almost exclusively on China, and some states have gone even further than targeting government entities. A Florida law also restricts land purchases by Chinese citizens with nontourist visas.

The movement represents a surge over the previous two years when fewer than 30 bills in total were introduced and just two became law. The bills gained traction this year amid rising alarm about a Chinese spy balloon’s journey across the United States before the Air Force shot it down in February.

Critics say the movement is also being fueled by growing anti-Asian sentiment in the United States, evidenced by a rise in hate crimes that became particularly acute during the COVID-19 pandemic.

“President Trump calling covid-19 the China Virus and Kung Flu laid the groundwork for people to blame China for their own misfortunes,” said Representative Judy Chu (D-Calif.), who is Chinese-American and has introduced a bill that seeks to combat the land ownership restrictions. “Now we see this anti-China fever taking a different route, with politicians trying to gain political points by being more anti-China than the next person.”

Advertisement

Wong testified against several Texas bills by describing how she lived for years as a child in her family’s grocery storage room because no one would rent or sell a home to her Chinese-American father. “We do not want backward movement to the type of discrimination my father faced,” she said.

The push in states to limit Chinese ownership has extended to Congress, where at least 11 bills aiming to restrict land buys by Chinese businesses and citizens have been introduced over the past three years. None have passed, but several are still pending, and the language from one bill was recently inserted into the National Defense Authorization Act, which passed the Senate last month.

In a social media post last week, Representative Dan Newhouse (R-Wash.) argued that China’s “pattern of aggression poses immediate risks to our food supply chains & national security,” and cited statistics from a US Agriculture Department report.

But some experts say national security concerns are inflated because China and Chinese investors own a fraction of US agricultural lands. The USDA report cited by Newhouse shows Chinese investors own about 1 percent of American agricultural land, and only about .03 percent of that is farmland. The rest are agriculturally zoned properties that include rural roads, homesteads, and non-farm-related buildings.

The bills face an uncertain legal future. The American Civil Liberties Union has challenged the constitutionality of the Florida law, making some of the same arguments that caused several state supreme courts to strike down broad bans on land ownership by foreign citizens of Asian countries decades ago, including a pivotal California Supreme Court decision in 1952.

Advertisement

“Banning people from buying a house based on where they are from is blatantly unconstitutional,” said Ashley Gorski, a lead attorney in the ACLU case against the state of Florida. “Everyone in the United States is entitled to equal protection under the constitution, including citizens of other countries.”

Regardless, lawmakers and advocates tracking the legislation say momentum is building for more bills in state houses.

The United States has a long history of preventing noncitizens and minorities from buying property and establishing businesses, dating to colonial restrictions on British subjects. Enslaved people were not allowed to own property until constitutional amendments passed after the Civil War ending slavery and establishing birthright citizenship.

And Asian-Americans were often specifically targeted, including with alien land laws in the early 1900s in more than a dozen states. During World War II, Japanese-Americans lost homes and businesses when they were sent to prison camps.

Alien land laws targeting Asian-Americans were largely struck down by state supreme courts or repealed by state legislatures or voters, many in the 1940s and 1950s.

“This issue goes way back even to before we declared our independence,” said Micah Brown, an attorney with the National Agricultural Law Center, adding that the irony is “the founders stated that a reason for declaring our independence was because they were tired of the crown’s tyrannical policy on what they defined as aliens or nonresidents owning land.”