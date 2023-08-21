Former Bristol County Sheriff Thomas Hodgson to serve as Trump’s Massachusetts campaign chair

Former Bristol County Sheriff Thomas Hodgson will again serve as Donald Trump’s Massachusetts campaign chairman, the campaign said last week, elevating a controversial Republican figure to lead Trump’s efforts in this blue state.

Hodgson served as sheriff in Bristol County for more than two decades before losing last fall to former Attleboro Mayor Paul Heroux. Hodgson also served as Trump’s Massachusetts chairman in 2020, and has been a vocal supporter of the former president for years.

“Like most Americans, I want a President who creates real benefits and solutions for our families, neighborhoods, and our nation,” Hodgson said in a statement released by the Trump campaign. “President Trump has a proven record of strengthening our economy, securing our borders, prioritizing public safety, and improving our national standing throughout the world. As the Massachusetts Chairman, I will work tirelessly with our citizens to elect President Donald J. Trump so that he can Make America Great Again.”