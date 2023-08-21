Former Bristol County Sheriff Thomas Hodgson to serve as Trump’s Massachusetts campaign chair

Former Bristol County Sheriff Thomas Hodgson will again serve as Donald Trump’s Massachusetts campaign chairman, the campaign said last week, elevating a controversial Republican figure to lead Trump’s efforts in this blue state.
Hodgson served as sheriff in Bristol County for more than two decades before losing last fall to former Attleboro Mayor Paul Heroux. Hodgson also served as Trump’s Massachusetts chairman in 2020, and has been a vocal supporter of the former president for years.
“Like most Americans, I want a President who creates real benefits and solutions for our families, neighborhoods, and our nation,” Hodgson said in a statement released by the Trump campaign. “President Trump has a proven record of strengthening our economy, securing our borders, prioritizing public safety, and improving our national standing throughout the world. As the Massachusetts Chairman, I will work tirelessly with our citizens to elect President Donald J. Trump so that he can Make America Great Again.”
Hodgson was a controversial figure for nearly as long as he was in office. He volunteered inmates to help build Trump’s wall on the country’s southern border and faced accusations of harsh treatment at an immigration detainment facility in Dartmouth for the Immigration and Customs Enforcement Agency.
During last year’s reelection campaign, several prominent politicians condemned as antisemitic a Hodgson campaign advertisement that said “Everyday cities such as New York and Chicago have been taken over by violent criminals because politicians supported by George Soros and his followers don’t believe that criminals should be in jail.” Hodgson ultimately lost by about 2 percentage points.
Reliably blue Massachusetts is hardly a high priority for Republicans in 2024′s electoral map, though the state offers fundraising opportunities and access to New Hampshire’s media market. Trump is deeply unpopular in Massachusetts, though he maintains strong support among the state’s Republican voters. Amy Carnevale, the state GOP’s new chair, has twice served as a Trump delegate.
Trump “looks forward to expanding his movement to compete for and earn the support of delegates from Massachusetts to the Republican National Convention,” the campaign said.
Emma Platoff can be reached at emma.platoff@globe.com. Follow her @emmaplatoff.