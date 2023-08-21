Incremental steps, big aspirations in state’s efforts to lift families

Under baby bonds, the government sets aside money for children, with those from households with the lowest incomes — disproportionately children of color — receiving the largest investments. As adults, recipients use the funds toward obtaining wealth-generating assets, such as a home or small business.

Advertisement

The proposed Massachusetts baby bonds program currently pending in the Legislature is targeted, with eligibility limited to the lowest-income children. The program would have automatic enrollment, so parents would not need to go through a complicated enrollment process. The state would set aside a significant amount of money for participants (proposed from $4,000 to $6,500), rather than families making their own contributions.

Get Today in Opinion Globe Opinion's must-reads, delivered to you every Sunday-Friday. Enter Email Sign Up

Similar to other baby bonds initiatives, such as that proposed by Senator Cory Booker of New Jersey and Representative Ayanna Pressley of Massachusetts, the focus of Massachusetts’ proposed program would be on equity and addressing the racial wealth divide, as reflected in the design.

Shira Markoff

Washington, D.C.

The author is a senior policy fellow at Prosperity Now and served on the Massachusetts Baby Bonds Task Force.





Give college savings program time to raise equity, inclusion

I was disappointed to read the shortsighted view adopted by the Aug. 11 editorial, “Baby bonds don’t help enough lower-income families save for college,” toward the state treasurer’s BabySteps program, which the editorial mislabeled as “baby bonds.” BabySteps provides $50 in seed money to help families start saving for college for newborns and then teaches families continued savings habits. Your editorial expresses concern that “residents of higher-income communities [are] far more likely to take advantage” of the program and even suggests that this innovative program should be scrapped if these disparities cannot be addressed. In the midst of a national crisis over college debt, this would be extremely counterproductive.

Advertisement

The aptly named BabySteps program is indeed “a little bit of a long game,” as one state official was quoted as saying. The treasurer’s office is trying to teach basic financial literacy and savings and investment skills for future generations. The staff who run this program are keenly aware that much more outreach and partnering are needed in lower- and middle-income communities to make the program grow successfully. To that end, they are targeting more intense enrollment efforts, more grant money, and more technology improvements toward lower-income communities in Massachusetts.

These efforts are almost exclusively directed at more equity and inclusion of groups previously left behind in terms of college access. BabySteps, started at the beginning of the COVID-19 pandemic, is beginning to bear fruit. It may take a generation to teach these new skills, but it will happen with the right coaching and a little financial start from the Commonwealth. Perseverance and patience should guide the path forward for the program and its participants.

Barbara Anthony

Cambridge

The writer is a member of the state treasurer’s Economic Empowerment Trust Fund and former undersecretary of the state Office of Consumer Affairs and Business Regulation.