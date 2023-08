Re “Start spreading the news — not all mayonnaises are created equal” (Page A1, Aug. 16): As if it wasn’t bad enough that my wife and I differ not only about brands of mayonnaise but also about when they should be used (never on Italian cold cuts, in my view). Now, thanks to your headline, we also disagree on the correct plural of mayonnaise. “Mayonnaises”? Mayoni? Or is mayonnaise already a plural form?

Brian Pomodoro