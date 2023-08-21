Five tornadoes touched down in New England on Friday, forecasters say; Mass., Conn. and Rhode Island hit by twisters

In Scotland, Conn., the tornado there hit an estimated peak wind of 100 m.p.h., touching down at 7:53 a.m. and causing damage for six minutes over a 2.7 mile path, the weather service said.

In a statement posted to its website, the weather service said the twisters hit Scotland, Conn.; North Attleborough, Mansfield, Weymouth, and Stoughton in Massachusetts; and the Rhode Island communities of Scituate, Johnston, and North Providence.

A total of five punishing tornadoes touched down Friday in Connecticut, Massachusetts, and Rhode Island, reaching speeds of up to 115 m.p.h. and leaving damaged property and downed trees in their wake, the National Weather Service said Monday.

“While there wasn`t much in the way of structural damage observed, other than gutter damage to two homes, there was significant tree damage,” the weather service said. “It was estimated that well over one hundred trees were either downed or sheared off at their tops.”

Via X, the social media platform formerly known as Twitter, the weather service said the Scotland twister brought the storm “total to 5 tornadoes” linked to Friday’s storm.

Later in Rhode Island, a tornado touched down in Scituate at 8:40 a.m. and also hit Johnston and North Providence, according to forecasters.

“This is the strongest tornado to have struck Rhode Island since the F-2 tornado in Cranston and Providence on August 7, 1986,” the statement said.

The worst damage was on Byron Randall Road in Scituate, where the twister first touched down, according to the weather service.

“There were hundreds of large trees either uprooted or snapped at their bases,” said forecasters. “One home sustained damage to its roof, the top of its chimney was blown off, windows were blown in, and an exterior door was dislodged from its framing.”

The tornado, which ultimately charted a 9.1 mile discontinuous path, later progressed to Johnston. Forecasters said the tornado crossed onto Interstate 295 there and lifted a vehicle into the air before dropping it back onto the road, leaving the driver with minor injuries.

“From there, the tornado moved across Bridle Way and Carriage Way where a number of trees were snapped or uprooted, some of which fell onto homes or vehicles,” the statement said. “Some homes also lost some singles from their roofs. A metal Stop sign pole was bent in half and the sign was blown away.”

In addition, forecasters said, the tornado also damaged Highland Memorial Park Cemetery in Johnston where several large trees either snapped or became uprooted.

The twister’s last stop in Rhode Island was North Providence.

“Similar to Johnston, a number of trees were either snapped or uprooted, some falling onto homes or vehicles,” the statement said. “Most of the damage observed was to the north of Mineral Spring Avenue. One of the harder hit areas included Lydia Avenue, Armand Drive, and Bennett Street where two homes were made uninhabitable from fallen trees.”

The Rhode Island tornado had an estimated peak wind of 115 m.p.h., forecasters said.

The weather service wrote on X that the Rhode Island tornado had reached its maximum width of 250 yards in Scituate.

Another twister hit North Attleborough at 9:07 a.m., with an estimated peak wind speed of 90 m.p.h., forecasters said. At 9:22 a.m. that tornado’s destructive path had ended in Mansfield after crossing into that town, forecasters said.

“Many trees were snapped or uprooted on Mendon Road near the intersection of Monticello Drive” in North Attleborough, the weather service said. “An eyewitness saw swirling debris before taking shelter in her home.”

The weather service said the subsequent damage was more sporadic.

“A home on Mary Ann Way [in North Attleborough] had its third floor window blown in,” the statement said. “Additionally, there were a number of downed or snapped trees on Lisa Drive. The tornado then lifted briefly before touching back down in Mansfield along Gilbert Street, where it sheared several large trees near their tops, one of which fell on a car.”

In addition, forecasters said, an air conditioning unit weighing approximately half a ton was knocked over on the roof of a one-story commercial building.

“The damage observed in North Attleborough and Mansfield was consistent with winds of 80 to 90 mph which is classified as EF-1 on the Enhanced Fujita Scale,” the statement said.

In Stoughton, officials said, a tornado with a peak wind speed of 80 m.p.h. initially touched down at 9:37 a.m. and stopped two minutes later, with a path length of roughly 0.1 miles.

The twister briefly made its presence felt on Eighth Street and Corbett Street, per the weather service.

“Sporadic damage along a short path included fallen trees, one of which fell onto a shed,” the statement said. “Part of a fence was blown in. The damage observed was consistent with winds of 70 to 80 mph which is classified as EF-0 on the Enhanced Fujita Scale.”

The Weymouth tornado, meanwhile, touched down at 9:52 a.m. at the intersection of Pleasant and Torrey streets, charting a 0.35 mile path over a three-minute stretch, with an estimated peak wind of 110 m.p.h., according to the weather service.

“Numerous trees were uprooted and snapped,” the statement said. “A home at the intersection of Burton Terrace and Torrey Street had about twenty singles torn from its roof. On Park Avenue, a three-inch diameter branch from a treetrop was blown about 120 yards and driven into the ground to a depth of 2 feet.”

One terrified eye witness reported what she saw as she retreated to her basement.

“An eyewitness who received a Wireless Emergency Alert could see swirling debris out a window as she took shelter in her cellar,” the weather service said. “The tornado lifted near a water tower at the end of Lockewoods Drive.”





