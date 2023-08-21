Bill Belichick: Canceling joint practices with Titans was a ‘hard decision,’ but the best thing for the team

Instead of flying to Nashville for joint practices, the Patriots decided to regroup and practice in Foxborough this week before playing their third and final preseason game Friday night.

The head injury Bolden sustained Saturday night was a scary one, one that led to New England’s preseason game against Green Bay to end with more than 10 minutes remaining in the fourth quarter.

Patriots cornerback Isaiah Bolden is in good spirits after being released from the hospital and flying back to Massachusetts with the team, coach Bill Belichick told reporters Monday.

“It just felt like after the game, you know, we had a little bit of time there in the locker room to just kind of look at the situation and made the decision that the best thing for the team would be to come back here and not go to Tennessee,” Belichick said.

“It was a hard decision. As much as we’d like to work against them, just tried to balance the situation. There was a number of things involved.”

Bolden spent the night at a Green Bay hospital before returning home with the team Sunday. According to NFL Media’s Ian Rapoport, Bolden suffered a concussion and woke up with a headache, but is doing well otherwise.

Belichick praised the team’s medical staff for their handling of the situation.

After the collision with teammate Calvin Munson left Bolden motionless on the field, medical personnel worked quickly to get the rookie cornerback immobilized and loaded onto a stretcher.

“I just thought that those guys really did a great job with handling a very serious situation quickly, efficiently, and with the expertise that they all have,” said Belichick.

The Patriots are scheduled to practice in Foxborough Tuesday and Wednesday before traveling to Tennessee Thursday and wrapping up the preseason with Friday’s game.

“We’ll spend some time this morning, today, going through what we need the most, how to get the most out of these next two days,” Belichick said.

“We’ve got to figure out how to maximize Tuesday, how to maximize Wednesday. We kind of know what Thursday is going to look like, and today is going to be a day to review the film and kind of go back over the Green Bay game and even some of the things that came up in practice, and then we’ll be moving on.”

Hayden Bird can be reached at hayden.bird@globe.com.