Bill Belichick on Taylor Swift’s rain shows at Gillette: ‘That was pretty impressive’

During a Monday morning interview with WEEI’s “ The Greg Hill Show ,” Belichick discussed a range of topics mostly pertaining to the Patriots. But alongside football, he was also asked if he’d managed to catch any concerts this summer.

The longtime Patriots coach has made no secret over the years that he likes classic rock musicians like Bruce Springsteen and Jon Bon Jovi. Add Taylor Swift to that list of names.

Though he said he “ doesn’t do concerts ” in 2016, it’s been well established that Bill Belichick is a noted music fan.

“Saw a little bit of Taylor,” Belichick acknowledged. The May show he attended at Gillette Stadium coincided with heavy rains, but Swift was undeterred in a show last more than three hours.

“That was pretty impressive,” Belichick said of Swift’s performance. “She’s tough, man. Just stood out there and played right through it.”

Belichick was asked a crucial follow-up: Does he considers himself to be a “Swiftie”?

“I don’t know about that,” he replied. “I don’t know what ‘officially’ is. What does that mean, like you have a sweatshirt or something?”

“Well look, I’m definitely on the ‘You [have] to calm down,’” Belichick added, referencing a 2019 Swift song. “That’s pretty good. You’ve got to calm down. There are a lot of times when that’s very appropriate.”

