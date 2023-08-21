ESPN announces changes to ‘Monday Night Countdown’ lineup

It’s been certain that changes were coming to ESPN’s “Monday Night Countdown” since late June, when host Suzy Kolber and analyst Steve Young, both longtime staples of the show, were let go as part of the network’s latest wave of layoffs.

On Monday, ESPN revealed its revamped “Monday Night Countdown” team, which features several familiar faces and one more notable departure from last year’s lineup.

Scott Van Pelt, an ESPN anchor and host since 2001, will take the lead role on “Monday Night Countdown,” which airs from 6-8 p.m. before ESPN’s “Monday Night Football” broadcasts. Van Pelt, who has hosted the midnight “SportsCenter” since 2015, also received a multiyear contract extension. Terms were not disclosed.