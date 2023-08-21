The lack of transparency in the Bruce Arena investigation is unacceptable

But here’s what I do know: The radio silence, lack of transparency, and painstakingly slow resolution from all parties is ridiculous, with Arena having been put on administrative leave Aug. 1 . Nearly three weeks later, efforts to get any update, any timeline, or any information at all are met with silence, an embarrassment to a league that consistently professes to belong among the nation’s premier pro sports, an insult to the fans who continue to support the Revolution, and unfair to a coach whose name is all but synonymous with American soccer.

I don’t know what Bruce Arena said that led to him being put on administrative leave. I don’t know what “insensitive and inappropriate remarks” he allegedly made that prompted Major League Soccer to open an investigation into the Revolution sporting director and head coach. As with any incident of such a sensitive nature, details have been locked down by the league, the club, and Arena himself, who answered a text Monday by saying, “I’m sorry that I can’t comment.”

Seriously, can you imagine an investigation of a leading NFL coach taking this long and staying so far behind closed doors? Arena’s status in MLS is akin to any of the NFL’s best, and for him to remain in limbo like this is untenable. Look no further than the Celtics, who managed to keep the specifics of Ime Udoka’s workplace transgression secret but act decisively anyway, announcing a season-long suspension at the outset.

Advertisement

But here we are, with the Revolution set to return to the field Saturday night in Montreal, the resumption of regular league play after the conclusion of the Leagues Cup, with the only news on the matter being that the Revolution said assistant coach Richie Williams would continue to handle the team and would meet with media.

Advertisement

There’s no indication whether the 71-year-old Arena will ever be back to a job he has held since May 2019, when the Revolution took a home run swing and hired the former national team, Olympic, and World Cup coach who owns five MLS titles and is the league’s winningest coach.

The mystery started 20 days ago, when the league and the club issued similar statements. The MLS account on Twitter (now X) said that “New England Revolution Sporting Director and head coach Bruce Arena has been placed on administrative leave pending a review into allegations that he made insensitive and inappropriate remarks.”

The Revolution account essentially repeated that, though it made sure to include that the investigation was “being conducted by Major League Soccer” before adding, “The organization takes any allegations of workplace misconduct extremely seriously and is working closely with the League and fully cooperating with its investigation.”

Follow-up communication with both league and franchise PR resulted in little more than a “no comment,” with both directing me back to those original statements.

One source familiar with some of the investigation said the interviews with employees and players concluded last week, and another suggested that nothing was ever going to be decided before the conclusion of the Leagues Cup. But a third person familiar with the process said an outside law firm, the enormous New York-based firm Proskauer Rose, is conducting the investigation and is solely responsible for the time frame, and that it has nothing to do with the league schedule and is under no control by the league.

Advertisement

That’s a lot of buck-passing for one investigation.

Meanwhile, it’s been impossible to ignore all the soccer in the headlines these past few weeks, from Spain winning the Women’s World Cup to Inter Miami claiming the Leagues Cup trophy, from the US women’s team flaming out early to Lionel Messi setting Miami on fire with 10 goals in seven games since joining the team.

That’s all great for a sport that is arguably the most popular worldwide, but one that continues to fight for its foothold in the American sports landscape. Only it feels now as if the MLS is hiding behind the relative lack of scrutiny that comes with falling in the popularity line behind the NFL, NBA, MLB, and NHL

It’s an approach that leaves the Revolution in the dark as they wait for a resolution, unable to inform their own players (who have been quoted as knowing nothing about what Arena said that led to the investigation or even where or when it allegedly happened) and their own fans as to what is going on.

Even now, as the transfer window remains open and Chelsea is making a lucrative offer to sign Revolution goalkeeper Djordje Petrovic, that’s a transaction that Arena, as sporting director, normally would handle.

Advertisement

There’s not much in soccer Arena hasn’t done, and his imprint is all over MLS, through the championships he’s won, the players he’s coached, the coaches he’s worked with, the referees he’s angered, the fines he’s paid for criticizing said referees, and the blunt, outspoken persona he has always brought to the table.

His impact on the Revolution was immediate, when he rallied the club from last place to the playoffs in his first season and set a league record for points and won a fourth Coach of the Year award in 2021.

Of course, none of that guarantees that he did nothing wrong. But at the very least it should have afforded him a speedy and transparent process.

Tara Sullivan is a Globe columnist. She can be reached at tara.sullivan@globe.com. Follow her @Globe_Tara.