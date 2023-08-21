Who’s No. 1? See the Globe’s high school football preseason poll.

The top teams in the Globe’s preseason high school football poll are both reigning champions. No. 1 Catholic Memorial is riding a state-best 29-game win streak that includes consecutive Division 2 state titles and St. John’s Prep is coming off its third Division 1 state championship since 2018.

Catholic Conference rival Xaverian will look to compete with those juggernauts behind a well-stocked offense. The Hockomock League is full of talented public school programs with five teams falling within the top 12 in the Globe’s first poll. Duxbury reloads in defense of an undefeated run to the Division 4 state title.

Everett and Brockton — the two winningest programs in state history — are looking to return to glory with new head coaches at the helm. Methuen is determined to follow up its first run to the D1 state semifinals and Central Catholic is looking strong with John Sexton shifting from offensive coordinator to head coach and the Raiders open on the road at perennial power Springfield Central.