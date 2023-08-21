Nationals, manager Dave Martinez agree to two-year extension

So just like last summer, ownership is opting for certainty with one of its highest profile positions, feeling the best path forward — and the best option amid a stalled sale process — is to keep Martinez in place.

Martinez, 58, has a 378-455 record with Washington. He started in 2018, the year before he led the team to a World Series title, and has been at the helm for the Nationals’ ongoing rebuild.

The team has struggled ever since the title season, ending the past three years in last place in the National League East. But in the second full year of their rebuild, the Nationals have outperformed expectations in the past six weeks. After taking two of thee from the Philadelphia Phillies over the weekend, they have won seven of nine series and are 21-14 over their past 35 games, the third-best record in the NL in that span.

Washington’s farm system has also turned a corner, thanks to an increased investment in player development — plus last summer’s Juan Soto trade and drafting outfielder Dylan Crews with the No. 2 overall pick in July’s draft, the result of losing 107 games in 2022.

Reds-Angels game is postponed due to the effects of Tropical Storm Hilary

The Los Angeles Angels’ game against the Cincinnati Reds scheduled for Monday night has been postponed because of the effects of Tropical Storm Hilary.

The game will be made up as part of a doubleheader Wednesday.

Southern California’s first tropical storm in 84 years dropped several inches of rain across the Los Angeles area on Sunday. The rain had stopped by Monday morning, but Angel Stadium was too wet to play, according to the Angels.

The Angels already had moved up their game scheduled for Sunday against Tampa Bay to a Saturday doubleheader.

The rainout is just the fourth since 1995 at Angel Stadium, counting the game that was moved from Sunday to Saturday. Only 14 games have been moved by rain in the history of the Big A.

The Angels also had games rained out in 2015 and 2019. The postponement in 2019 was because the field was too wet even after the storm had passed over Anaheim.

Braves place Yonny Chirinos on 15-day injured list

The Atlanta Braves placed righthanded pitcher Yonny Chirinos on the 15-day injured list with elbow inflammation.

The move, made retroactive to Sunday, cleared room on the roster for righthander Allan Winans, who was called up from Triple-A Gwinnett to start the opener of a three-game series against the New York Mets.

Chirinos has struggled since he was claimed off waivers from the Tampa Bay Rays a month ago, surrendering 23 earned runs, 33 hits and five homers in 22 ⅓ innings over five starts. He failed to make it past the fifth inning in any of his outings.

For the season, Chirinos is 5-5 with a 5.40 ERA in 20 appearances. His last appearance was Saturday, when he allowed four runs on seven hits in four innings against the Giants.

After pitching seven scoreless innings against the Mets on Aug. 12 for his first big league win, Winans is getting another chance to stake his claim to the fifth spot in the Atlanta rotation.

The Braves have used 15 starting pitchers this season, struggling to fill the final two spots after Max Fried and Kyle Wright went down with long-term injuries.

Guardians claim C Eric Haase off waivers

Eric Haase’s baseball journey has brought him back to Cleveland.

The Guardians claimed the veteran catcher off waivers Monday, two days after he was released by the Detroit Tigers. That’s the team he grew up rooting for in Michigan and played on for four seasons.

The 30-year-old Haase broke in with Cleveland, which drafted him 2011. He made his debut for the club in 2018 and played two seasons for the Guardians before being traded.

The Tigers designated him for assignment Saturday during their four-game series in Cleveland after Haase struggled at the plate this season. The right-handed hitter batted just .129 against left-handers and his role had been diminishing while splitting time with catcher Jake Rogers.

Detroit manager AJ Hinch said the decision to release Haase was emotional and difficult, and he had hoped he would get picked up.