At Newton South, a new girls’ soccer coach brings a new style

McCarthy led the Lions to 356 wins or draws in 456 games that spanned 24 years at the helm, winning four Dual County League championships. McCarthy was inducted into the Massachusetts Soccer Coaches Hall of Fame in 2020.

Sutherland — who coached girls’ lacrosse at Tyngsborough, where she graduated from in 2013 — inherits the notoriously stout program from longtime coach Doug McCarthy.

Newton South first-year girls’ soccer coach Angie Sutherland struggled to sleep last night. The excitement of the first day of tryouts gnawed at her.

Sutherland quickly got to work imparting her style. She urged players to jog between drills, as well as to and from water breaks, stressing the importance of body language. Equipped with a workmanlike mentality, Sutherland expects the best out of her players, but also empathizes with them.

“[I want to be] building team chemistry on and off the field,” said Sutherland. “I think everything else will fall into place if we have that. They’ll enjoy themselves and, in turn, do better on the field.”

After coaching the Tigers’ lacrosse team for five years, Sutherland feels ready for a new challenge. She played soccer and lacrosse at Worcester State and applies the lessons learned as a player to her coaching style.

“That was my reason for playing — I’ve always wanted to be a coach,” said Sutherland. “I knew I wanted to play two sports in college to have the backup to coach as many sports as possible.”

Sixty-nine players took the field and went through various drills, conditioning work, and short-area scrimmages. The Lions, who bowed out in the Division 1 quarterfinals last season with a 14-5-2 mark record, turn over a lot of the roster, yet have plenty of quality players returning.

“I feel lucky that I’m coming in during a season where it is a brand new team, somewhat,” said Sutherland. “It’s a fresh combination of girls and that’s going to be super helpful. I’d feel more pressure if it were a similar team to last year. I can kind of build what the team needs.”

With underclassmen and role players from last season counted on to step into larger roles, Sutherland and her staff scout for potential. Work ethic and talent play a part, but on the first day, Sutherland wanted to get everyone on the same page and continue the strong tradition the Lions pride themselves on.

“If this was my first year coaching, I’d be a lot more nervous,” said Sutherland. “But I feel confident.”

▪ The Silver Lake girls’ soccer team took the field for the first time since capturing the program’s first championship last season, winning the Division 2 title.

“It was good to get out there,” said coach Scott Williams. ”I’d say it was business as usual, we’ve had a pretty well-oiled ship now. I’ve been at the helm for 10 years, so the girls know what the expectations are.”

Silver Lake wasn’t the only team in the Patriot League to win a state championship. Hingham won Division 1 and Hanover reigned supreme in Division 3, a testament to the strength and top-to-bottom competitiveness of the conference.

“You have these teams in the Patriot League and it’s always testing you,” said Williams. “There’s no doubt. I think the girls understand that. You never get a day off. You know the saying, ‘Iron sharpens iron’.”

▪ At Methuen High School, a characteristically small group of about 35 soccer players showed up for the first day of practice. Head coach Kayla (Grover) Camara, now in her fifth year, is looking to form three teams, with two teams at the Junior Varsity level. After finishing an impressive 2022 season by reaching the second round of the Division 1 tournament and posting a 16-3 record, the Rangers are focusing on maintaining the team chemistry that brought them success. Having graduated several key players who went on to play at the collegiate level, Camara feels good about the power of Methuen’s attack, but says the defense and goalkeeping positions need extra reinforcement if they want to equal the play of last years’ team.

Defending state champions

DIVISION 1 — Hingham (19-0-4)

DIVISION 2 — Silver Lake (12-3-8)

DIVISION 3 — Hanover (19-3-1)

DIVISION 4 — Cohasset (17-1-3)

DIVISION 5 — Sutton (17-5-1)

Returning Globe All-Scholastic / Honorable mention players

AS — Olivia Avellar, Sr. (Nauset); Tess Barrett, So. (Cohasset); Georgia Clarke, Sr. (Hopkinton); Sydney Comeau, Sr. (Notre Dame-Hingham); Gabriella Fainelli, Sr. (Lexington); Sophia Foley, Jr. (Hanover); Kileigh Gorman, Sr. (Bishop Feehan); Reagan Murphy, Sr. (Winchester); Claire Murray, Sr. (Hingham).

HM — Alexis Greenblott, Jr. (Newburyport); Peyton Keyes, Jr. (Wellesley); Kaitlyn LeBrun, (sr.) Natick; Lucinda Li Cotter, Sr. (Oliver Ames); Lily Mark, Sr. (Hamilton-Wenham); Georgia Prouty, Jr. (Danvers); Kara Santos, Jr. (Mansfield); Sophie Skabeikis, So. (St. Mary’s).

Correspondent Lauren Thomas contributed to this story.

