Now that women’s soccer has grabbed the world’s attention, where does it go from here?

“This tournament has been amazing for women’s football,” said Spanish midfielder Aitana Bonmati, who won the Golden Ball as the best overall player. “The standard of football, the great games, the atmosphere.”

It was the first of the women’s quadrennial tournaments held south of the equator and the first with 32 participants. It shattered records for attendance (nearly 2 million combined in Australia and New Zealand) and global viewership (approximately 2 billion). And it produced a first-time champion in Spain, which was competing in only its third Cup.

From the beginning a month ago to the end Sunday when Spanish goalkeeper Cata Coll pulled down England’s last-gasp corner kick after nearly 15 minutes of stoppage time, this Women’s World Cup was extraordinary and enthralling.

The cohosts may be rugby-playing nations, but they embraced this event passionately.

“There is no argument now that people are not interested,” said Australia vice captain Steph Catley.

So now that the women’s game has grabbed the world’s attention, where does it go from here? It was telling that for the first time all six continents were represented in the second round. Morocco, Jamaica, and South Africa advanced for the first time. The question is whether unprecedented success on the global stage will spur development back home.

While the Philippines made history by qualifying for the Cup and then shocking New Zealand, all but two of its players were foreign-born, 18 of them in the US and eight of those in California. All of Jamaica’s players perform for overseas clubs, most of them in the States and Great Britain.

“[Female players] cannot all go to play in a few clubs in Europe or the USA,” FIFA president Gianni Infantino observed at the organization’s convention during the tournament. “We need in the next four years to create the conditions for them to be able to play at professional level at home. And this is the biggest challenge we have to take on board.”

The lure of the top European clubs, though, is formidable. For the first time, all of the medalists in the Women’s World Cup came from the continent. Had France not been edged by Australia in an epic shootout, all of the semifinalists would have been from Europe.

Until now, the Americans, who’d won the last two tournaments, always had made the podium. When they went out to the Swedes in the second round, it was pointed out that only midfielder Lindsey Horan, employed by French powerhouse Olympique Lyonnais, played out of the country.

Would the US team be better served if more of its promising players bypassed the NWSL for the Women’s Super League in England or Liga F in Spain?

“I think those conversations have got to happen and are going to happen,” said Jill Ellis, who coached the Americans to victory in 2015 and 2019.

The recent rise of Spain is instructive. For decades its female players were marginalized. “We grew up thinking that football was not our place,” said defender Irene Paredes. Once the top men’s clubs added women’s teams, that changed immediately.

All but two members of Spain’s roster perform in the domestic league, most of them for Barcelona and Real Madrid. Everyone on the under-20 team that won last year’s world title plays for a professional club at home.

Unlike the US program, which depends on a collegiate pipeline that leads to an NWSL team, the Liga F clubs develop their own talent through youth academies. It’s no accident that Spain also claimed the last two under-17 titles. “Spain is here to stay,” declared midfielder Teresa Abelleira.

It’s notable, though, that La Roja won the Cup despite the well-publicized quarrel with their federation over coach Jorge Vilda’s methods and the program’s training conditions.

The Spanish weren’t alone among tournament qualifiers in their dissatisfaction with their ruling bodies. The English, Canadians, French, Jamaicans, Nigerians, and South Africans all had recent disputes over everything from bonuses to financial support to coaching to safety.

The US may have lost its global primacy on the field, but its off-field fight for gender equity has resonated with its rivals.

Because of the agreement with US Soccer that men’s and women’s World Cup payments be pooled and split, the Americans made nearly twice as much for their early exit as they did for winning four years ago. That hasn’t gone unnoticed by their peers.

This tournament brought in more than half a billion dollars in revenue to FIFA, which nearly quadrupled its payout pool to $110 million since the last Cup. The women’s game now is enriching clubs and federations, and the players justifiably are demanding their fair share.

“With men, with FIFA, you’ll find open doors,” said Infantino. “Just push the doors.” Not everyone believes that, since the federation chief also advised the women to “pick the right battles.”

In soccer, most of those battles have a common goal — equality with the men’s programs. That was the point that Spain’s team set out to make Down Under.

“We are here, we have grown as players,” Bonmati said. “We are not the same team as years ago.”

John Powers can be reached at john.powers@globe.com.