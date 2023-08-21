‘One night’s really not enough’ — Bill Belichick weighs in on Patriots honoring Tom Brady in Week 1

Now that Brady is retired — “for good” — Patriots owner Robert Kraft invited him back to Gillette Stadium for a special halftime ceremony to thank him for his 20 years with the team.

“What a great experience and opportunity it was for me to coach Tom,” Belichick said Monday during his weekly radio interview on WEEI. “Tremendous appreciation for everything he did for me, did for our team, everything he gave us. Look forward to seeing him.”

With the Patriots scheduled to honor Tom Brady in Week 1, coach Bill Belichick expressed an appreciation for their time together.

Brady previously visited Foxborough as a member of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers during the 2021 season, when the Patriots lost, 19-17. After the game, Brady hinted there might be an opportunity to return at least once more.

Advertisement

Now, almost four years after his last game as a Patriot, he’ll be back.

Get Breaking Sports Alerts Be the first to know the latest sports news as it happens, and get the Globe's most interesting reporting right to your inbox. Enter Email Sign Up

“I’m sure there will be a lot of excitement at the game, in the stands, as there should be,” Belichick said. “He’s done an awful lot for this organization, for this franchise, for this city, the National Football League. One night’s really not enough, anywhere close to being enough for the appreciation for what Tom deserves.”

Belichick said he’s spoken to Brady a couple of times since he left New England. Even though the pair’s relationship reportedly worsened over the years, the two have spoken glowingly of each other on multiple occasions since their split.

According to Belichick, he has coached the three best players in their respective phases: Brady on offense, Lawrence Taylor on defense, and Matthew Slater on special teams.

“I feel pretty lucky as a coach,” he said. “Great players make great coaches, so I’ve been very fortunate. There’s been a lot of great players along the way, too. I’m not taking anything away from anybody else, but those three are special.”

Advertisement

As for whether Brady deserves a statue?

“Give him whatever you want, yeah,” Belichick said.

Bill Belichik called it a "hard decision" to cancel joint practices with the Titans this week. John Fisher/Getty

Finding balance

Belichick called canceling the joint practices with the Titans in Nashville “a hard decision,” but noted a number of factors resulted in the team doing so.

“We had a little bit of time there in the locker room to look at the situation and made the decision that the best thing for the team would be to come back here and not go to Tennessee,” Belichick said. “As much as we’d like to work against them, just tried to balance the situation.”

The Patriots announced Sunday morning that they would be practicing in Foxborough this week, after rookie cornerback Isaiah Bolden suffered a head injury and had to be stretchered off the field during the fourth quarter of Saturday’s preseason game in Green Bay.

Both teams agreed to suspend the game.

Bolden spent Saturday night at a local hospital, before getting released and traveling home with the team the next morning.

“It was good to see him,” Belichick said. “I had an opportunity to talk to him. He’s alert and traveling with the team, so that was good. I thought that Dr. [Scott] Martin, Dr. [Gian] Corrado, [head athletic trainer] Jim Whalen, they were obviously right on top of the situation and did a great job of handling it and taking care of Isaiah.”

Advertisement





Mac Jones praised newly acquired running back Ezekiel Elliott's passion in practice. Morry Gash/Associated Press

Jones commends Elliott

Quarterback Mac Jones said running back Ezekiel Elliott is “already bringing the juice” to practice. Elliott, who signed with the Patriots last week, is slowly ramping up his workload. It will be worth watching New England’s preseason finale Friday to see whether he plays . . . Jones said he has not been approached about being included in the second season of Netflix’s “Quarterback” series. Chicago’s Justin Fields, Miami’s Tua Tagovailoa, Jacksonville’s Trevor Lawrence, and Philadelphia’s Jalen Hurts all said they turned down the opportunity.

Nicole Yang can be reached at nicole.yang@globe.com.Follow her @nicolecyang.