Poor pitching, defense doom Red Sox as they lose first of four in Houston

Monday’s series opener against the Astros marked the start of the Sox’ most crucial stretch of the year, and the club laid an egg behind a 9-4 loss.

HOUSTON — The Mariners have saved their season behind pitching and defense. For the Red Sox, pitching, and mainly defense, will end theirs.

Red Sox right fielder Alex Verdugo drops a pop up behind a charging Luis Urias in the sixth inning of Monday night's 9-4 loss to the Astros in Houston.

Chas McCormick blasted two homers to left for the hosts, knocking in four, and Alex Bregman added three hits as Houston had 16 hits total off Sox pitching. With the loss, the Sox fall four games behind red-hot Seattle for the third and final AL wild card spot.

“It’s difficult when we play the defense we did early on,” Red Sox manager Alex Cora said. “Paxton kept making pitches and we didn’t make plays. When you give those guys more than 27 outs, that’s what’s going to happen.”

Adam Duvall got the Red Sox on the board in the first with a three-run homer to left off starter Cristian Javier. But the 3-0 lead was short-lived, with Paxton on the mound and a defense that seemingly lacked opposable thumbs.

Paxton yielded a Jose Altuve single and a Bregman walk to begin the his stint. Kyle Tucker lined out to left, but Reese McGuire was called for a catcher’s interference. The Astros then plated their first run on Yordan Alvarez’s sacrifice fly.

More poor Sox defense was to come.

McCormick hit a grounder to Rafael Devers at third, who fielded it cleanly but yanked his throw, pulling Luis Urías off second base. The Sox got out of the jam with just one run, but the standard had been set: This would be one of their typical sloppy games.

A leadoff single and wild pitch had Martin Maldonado at the plate with a chance to tack on more in the second. Maldonado, hitting well-below the Mendoza Line, parked an RBI double off the left-field wall. The ball should have been caught, but Masataka Yoshida hesitated and awkwardly jumped near the wall without making a play on the ball. Altuve’s sacrifice fly moved Maldonado to third, and Maldonado scored when Devers booted an Alex Bregman grounder for his second should-be error of the contest, tying the game, 3-3.

The Sox’ atrocious defense continued. Kyle Tucker dumped a bloop to shallow right, but Urías took a bad route and he over-ran the ball. Alvarez followed with an RBI single to hand the hosts their first lead.

When asked if the team’s defense has held the Red Sox back this year, Cora replied, “That’s part of it. It probably was one of the sloppiest games we’ve played in the last few weeks.”

In the seventh, after not converting a double-play ball that would have ended the inning, the Sox instead watched McCormick launch a three-run homer to left to make it a 7-4 game.

Paxton, however, isn’t off the hook here. Despite the defensive lapses, the lefthander’s stuff was flat and lacked command. He lasted just four innings, surrendering nine hits while walking three.

“I didn’t have it tonight,” he said. “The ball didn’t feel good coming out of my hand. But I tried to give everything I had and battle for the team.”

Paxton, who was working on regular rest, continues to struggle in those instances. In three starts on four-days rest, Paxton has a 9.82 ERA compared to a 1.95 ERA (six starts) on five days of rest.

The Sox got a run back in the eighth on a Yoshida RBI grounder, but McCormick and Yainer Diaz ripped back-to-back solo shots in the bottom half to complete the Astros’ rout.

