Game 125: Red Sox at Astros lineups and notes

The next 10 days figure to play a large role in the playoff race, with the Sox and Astros meetings seven times. After concluding the road trip Thursday, the Sox will will return to Fenway to host the Dodgers for three games, followed by a visit from Houston.

Fresh off a three-game sweep of the Yankees , the Red Sox will continue their 10-game road trip with a four-game series at Houston. The Astros hold the second wild-card spot despite getting swept by the Mariners, who vaulted ahead of the Blue Jays for the final spot. The Red Sox are three games back.

Per Julian McWilliams, here are the probable starters for this week’s series: James Paxton vs. Cristian Javier; Tanner Houck vs. Justin Verlander; Chris Sale vs. Jose Urquidy; Brayan Bello vs. J.P. France.

Lineups

RED SOX (66-58): TBA

Pitching: LHP James Paxton (7-3, 3.34 ERA)

ASTROS (70-55): TBA

Pitching: RHP Cristian Javier (8-2, 4.49 ERA)

Time: 8:10 p.m.

TV, radio: NESN, WEEI-FM 93.7

Red Sox vs. Javier: Rafael Devers 2-6, Jarren Duran 0-3, Reese McGuire 1-1, Rob Refsnyder 1-1, Trevor Story 0-3, Justin Turner 0-2, Alex Verdugo 0-2

Astros vs. Paxton: Jose Altuve 10-30, Yordan Alvarez 0-2, Alex Bregman 7-28, Martín Maldonado 2-11

Stat of the day: Justin Turner is hitting .372 with runners in scoring position this season.

Notes: Paxton is 8-4 with a 3.24 ERA in 14 career starts against the Astros. Over his last five starts, Paxton has posted a 2.96 ERA while going at least five innings in each outing. … Javier has gone at least six innings only once in his last nine starts, going 1-1 with a 7.56 ERA during that span. In three appearances (one start) against the Red Sox, Javier is 0-1 with a 2.77 ERA and one save. Houston will hope Javier can go deep, as the bullpen has been stretched thin after getting a total of 7⅔ innings from starters Framber Valdez and Hunter Brown in consecutive losses to the Mariners on Saturday and Sunday.

