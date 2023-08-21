We got our first look at the Patriots’ No. 1 offensive unit Saturday. Here’s how it fared.

The deficiencies on the offensive line overshadowed an otherwise promising preseason debut by the Patriots’ starting offense Saturday night in Green Bay.

▪ It didn’t take long to get a look at New England’s red zone operation, as a botched snap and fumble by Packers quarterback Jordan Love on the opening drive gave the Patriots possession on Green Bay’s 18-yard line.

Following a false start penalty on left tackle Trent Brown, back-to-back receptions by wide receiver Kendrick Bourne set up the Patriots at the 6-yard line for first-and-goal. Bourne, who recently said he’s in the best shape of his life, seems primed for a bounce-back year after his role significantly regressed last season.

With tight end Mike Gesicki sidelined because of a shoulder injury, Bourne may benefit the most. Two-tight-end packages are a key element of offensive coordinator Bill O’Brien’s scheme, but the Patriots will likely rely on more three-wide-receiver sets while Gesicki recovers.

Later, on the starting offense’s last drive, Bourne leapt up to bring down a jump ball with Packers cornerback Kiondre Thomas in tight coverage on third down. Bourne finished with three catches on four targets for 34 yards.

“He had a good spring,” coach Bill Belichick said Monday. “That spring led into having a good training camp. He’s done very well in all phases of the game. He’s played multiple spots, caught the ball well, blocked well. He’s had a good camp.”

Much has been made this summer about the quality of the Patriots’ receiving corps, but the group has been trending upward. The connection between Jones and DeVante Parker strengthens with each practice. JuJu Smith-Schuster has stayed reliable on crossing routes. The revitalized Bourne would round out a solid (when healthy) trio of veterans.

▪ The red zone possession ended with a 1-yard touchdown carry by running back Rhamondre Stevenson. Newly signed Ezekiel Elliott suited up but did not take a snap Saturday, so it’s unclear how his presence would have affected the decision-making on the goal line.

The Patriots began their second offensive drive with back-to-back carries by Stevenson for gains of 4 and 23 yards. The latter served as a reminder of just how difficult he is to tackle. (Bourne also made a key block to spring Stevenson.)

Elliott has practiced just twice since signing his one-year contract, so it made sense that he didn’t play in the game. The Patriots haven’t shed much light on their plans for the backfield, but here’s a guess at the division of responsibilities: Stevenson as the primary option on early downs, both players as possibilities on third down, and Elliott as the go-to option on the goal line. Elliott will get some early-down snaps to help lighten Stevenson’s workload, but an even split seems unlikely considering their strengths.

Ezekiel Elliott, right, suited up for the Patriots but did not appear in the preseason game against the Packers. Jeffrey Phelps/Associated Press

▪ The Patriots rolled out the same starting offensive line from the most recent practices: Brown at left tackle, rookie Atonio Mafi at left guard, David Andrews at center, Riley Reiff at right guard, and rookie Sidy Sow at right tackle.

On a third and 9, Sow could not stop Packers linebacker Kingsley Enagbare, who powered his way into Jones and sacked him for a loss of 10 yards. Sow, who primarily played guard in college, has recently been thrust into the starting right tackle role, which is a tall task for a fourth-round pick making a position change.

Then, after the Patriots subbed out Andrews for James Ferentz and Brown for Andrew Stueber, Enagbare easily made his way around Stueber to get behind Jones, tackle him, and knock the ball loose. The Packers recovered the fumble.

The improvements under O’Brien are noticeable in practice, but the Patriots will not be able to reap the benefits if they cannot establish a competent line.

The clock is ticking for starting guards Michael Onwenu and Cole Strange to return. Even if both are back for Week 1, right tackle remains a question mark. Do the Patriots stick with Sow? Do they move Reiff back to the outside? Will swing tackle Calvin Anderson (non-football injury list) be ready in time? Do they try keeping Reiff at guard and moving Onwenu to tackle?

The Patriots have a lot to figure on the offensive line over the next three weeks.

▪ On the night, Jones completed 6 of his 9 attempts for 52 yards.

Perhaps his best pass was when he stood in the pocket to make the 17-yard third-down throw to Bourne under pressure.

Although the line struggled, Jones maintained his command throughout the night. On another third down, he stepped up with the pocket collapsing to find rookie Demario Douglas for a 15-yard gain. He also hung in to launch a 45-yard throw that seemed on the money to Parker but fell just out of his reach.

Jones fared well, given the small sample size and the circumstances. But, once again, a makeshift offensive line will derail his progress. The Patriots need to find a solution soon not only to contend, but also to comprehensively evaluate Jones.

▪ Douglas finished with just three offensive snaps, catching both of his targets from Jones for a total of 17 yards. It will be interesting to see how Douglas factors into the offense, given his strong practice showings but extremely limited usage in the two preseason games.

Parker, Smith-Schuster, and Bourne will likely start Week 1, but it certainly looks as though Douglas has played his way into some targets. At the very least, Douglas seems to be in better standing than second-year receiver Tyquan Thornton, who was not spotted on the field after exiting Thursday’s practice early with an apparent upper-body injury.

An extended absence would accentuate an underwhelming summer for the 23-year-old Thornton.

Rookie Kayshon Boutte did not get any snaps with the starting offense, but he scored a 42-yard touchdown on a throw from backup Bailey Zappe. If Boutte continues to stack days while Thornton misses time, the Patriots may strongly consider carrying six wide receivers.





Nicole Yang can be reached at nicole.yang@globe.com.