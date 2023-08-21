Diplomacy on 2 fronts as Ukraine war draws new map of alliances

“Thank you for your readiness to help us fight for our freedom,” Zelensky told Prime Minister Kyriakos Mitsotakis after the two men met privately.

On the fourth stop of a tour aimed at securing more weaponry to repel Russian forces, President Volodymyr Zelensky of Ukraine arrived in Athens for meetings with the leaders of Greece and other Balkan nations to discuss common security concerns and better integration with Europe.

ATHENS — The diplomatic ripple effects of Russia’s invasion of Ukraine played out Monday from the Middle East to the Baltics and northern Europe as leaders jockeyed to cement new alliances in a scrambled world.

As Zelensky was making his way to Athens after securing commitments of F-16 fighter jets from Denmark and the Netherlands, an Iranian military delegation was visiting Russia, a sign of how deep the ties between Moscow and Tehran have become since the war began.

Iran’s prowess in drone and missile production and its hostile relations with the West have made it an appealing partner for Russia.

That was unmistakable Monday when the head of Iran’s ground forces, Brig. Gen. Kioumars Heydari, was welcomed to Moscow by his Russian counterpart, Gen. Oleg Salyukov. The two men attended a wreath-laying ceremony at the tomb of the unknown soldier outside the Kremlin wall, according to Russia’s Ministry of Defense.

“Iran is considered by the Russian Federation to be one of the key countries in the Middle East. It is a strategic partner of Russia,” Salyukov said in a statement released by the ministry.

For his part, Heydari said that Tehran’s ground forces were ready to increase their cooperation with Russia, Iran’s state news agency, IRNA, reported.

Isolated by much of the West since it invaded Ukraine in February 2022, Russia is also working to herald its ties with nations that have refrained from denouncing it or have at least used more measured language.

On Tuesday, the Kremlin will look to gain ground when the group of nations known as BRICS — Brazil, Russia, India, China, and South Africa — begins a meeting in South Africa. The group represents 40 percent of the world’s population and one-quarter of its economy.

Russian President Vladimir Putin had planned to attend the gathering in person, but that grew complicated after an international court issued a warrant in March accusing him of war crimes. Now he plans to take part remotely — but from Russia’s perspective, the summit may still provide an opportunity to court the developing world.

The task of finding common ground, however, is only becoming harder. As Russia’s war in Ukraine pushes on, the conflict is destabilizing food and energy prices for many of the poorer countries that BRICS members claim to represent.

In Athens on Monday, with Russian hostilities disrupting Ukrainian grain exports to hungry nations, Zelensky also asked Greece for help transferring agricultural products from Black Sea ports. Mitsotakis said that Greek ships were already carrying more than 50 percent of Ukrainian grain exports.

Before embarking on his diplomatic blitz Saturday, beginning in Sweden, Zelensky suggested “powerful things” were in the works for a week that includes Ukraine’s Independence Day.

By the time he arrived in Greece, Zelensky had announced commitments for dozens of F-16 jets, and he was expected to ask the same from Athens. But late Monday, it was unclear what, if anything, Ukraine and Greece had agreed to.

Zelensky said he and the Greek prime minister had discussed “certain priorities aimed at stopping this terrible invasion” and referred in particular to a proposal for Greece to train Ukrainian pilots to fly F-16 fighter jets. “We need the support of Greece for the preparation of our pilots for the F-16s,” he said in a televised appearance with Mitsotakis.

Zelensky, on his first official visit to Athens, also thanked Mitsotakis for Greece’s support for Ukraine’s accession to the European Union and NATO.

Mitsotakis condemned Russian attempts to “redraw borders” and said that atrocities Russia committed in Ukraine should be punished. “We unreservedly condemn war crimes, which should be punished by international justice,” he said.