The Boston Symphony Orchestra embarks on 30th European tour

The Boston Symphony Orchestra says bon voyage this week as they depart from Symphony Hall for their 30th international tour, with performances overseas from Aug. 25-Sept. 8.

The first stop is in London, with two shows at Royal Albert Hall. The BSO will make return appearances in Lucerne, Salzburg, Cologne, Berlin, Hamburg, and Paris, with first-time performances two additional cities, Ljubljana, Slovenia, and Dortmund, Germany. The nine-city, 12-concert tour will be the sixth international jaunt for BSO musical director Andris Nelsons; it also marks the return of the orchestra’s European tradition after several years’ hiatus and a cancellation in 2022 in response to the COVID-19 pandemic.