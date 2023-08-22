Duck Duck Goofs wants to send you to detention

Howe created the show concept in January 2022 at the advice of a stranger in a Brooklyn bar. A comedian-turned-teacher said if budding comedian Howe was serious about improving his standup, he had to host his own show. A regular show would allow Howe to workshop jokes and perfect material for a brand-new audience multiple times a week. Where recurring open mic events see lots of regulars, most people don’t attend the same comedy show two nights in a row, Howe explained. Or, as a mentor once told him, “You don’t know that something is funny until you’ve done it 50 times.”

According to Ryan Howe, creator of Cambridge-based comedy show Duck Duck Goofs, summer is the slow season for live comedy. Still, he said, their weekly performances sell out most nights. Duck Duck Goofs’ 80-minute standup shows pop up at the Cantab Lounge in Central Square on Thursday nights and the Cambridge Community Center on Fridays and Saturdays. Each appearance opens with a musical guest performing a single song before four to six comedians — mostly local — take the stage.

Having his own show would also allow him to book comedians who are funnier than him, Howe reasoned. The effect would help him grow and improve as a comedian.

It’s a consistent workshop environment also appreciated by Duck Duck Goof performer Dan Boulger. “[Bar shows] are historically kind of our workout rooms,” said Boulger, who also compared comedy to a solo sport. “You’re obviously not a cage fighter — I wouldn’t do very well with that — but I almost think of [performing comedy] like golf or tennis, where you really have to be disciplined. ”

And why the name “Duck Duck Goofs”? Howe said the name is intentionally “silly.” ”Plus,” he added, “the SEO is good.”

Ryan Howe's notebook brainstorming names for the comedy show now called Duck Duck Goofs. Courtesy of Ryan Howe

In addition to their Cantab show, on Friday and Saturday nights, Duck Duck Goofs presents sessions of “Detention” at the Cambridge Community Center. The show’s name is a play on the form of after-school punishment, and Howe said he liked the idea of troublemaker camaraderie.

The location also enhances the after-hours academic experience: A brief walk from the Central Square T station, the Cambridge Community Center is stationed in a three-story, red house on a residential block. Those with (tickets to) “Detention” are instructed down a flight of stairs, into the building’s basement, where the show takes place in a traditional classroom.

“They’ll just go ‘woah,’” according to Howe.

Kids’ artwork hangs on the wall, and half-finished projects rest on countertops. There’s a decorated chalkboard behind comedians on the stage lit with purple, blue, yellow, and orange lights. Drinks are $4 at the makeshift bar — a folding table with coolers of beer and alcoholic seltzers for sale, made possible via single-day liquor licenses through the city of Cambridge.

”It has no business feeling cool,” said Howe, “but this sets the expectations low in a delightful way.”

“I just love feeling like you’re getting away with something,” he added.

Howe modeled the layout on New York’s famous Comedy Cellar, removing school desks from the room and surrounding three sides of the performance space with rows of chairs. Shows are capped at 85 attendees; the result is a more intimate space, for both audience members and the comedians.

“It really makes it like a laugh chamber,” Howe said. ”You get laughter coming at you from three angles, with low ceilings. It makes the show tighter, because there are three front rows.”

For Braiden DeSchryver, 24, the show’s close quarters and limited seating is part of its unique draw.

“It’s so fun to be a part of the humor, and be a part of the show,” said Deschryver, who lives in Fenway and works as a researcher at Beth Israel Deaconess Medical Center. “Sometimes when you’re in a big arena, you kind of feel like you’re lost in the crowd. But when the comedians are standing right in front of you, when they’re laughing when they look you in the eye, you both start laughing harder.”

Ryan Howe, founder of Duck Duck Goofs. He jokes in his set that he looks like he enlisted in the Ukrainian military ... through a Reddit comment section. Courtesy of Ryan Howe

Cambridge resident Hannan Rhodes said he takes all his out-of-town visitors to a Duck Duck Goofs show.

“Nine times out of 10, my stomach hurts from laughing [after a show],” said Rhodes. While he’s a regular attendee of live comedy, the 23-year-old software engineer said Duck Duck Goofs is his favorite comedy show in Boston. “Don’t go anywhere else,” he added.

This fall, Duck Duck Goofs will move into a permanent comedy venue in Prospect Hill in Somerville. At the new location, Howe will host more shows per week, and offer six-week improv classes. The Thursday nights at the Cantab Lounge will continue with a new Saturday concept debuting in October. Duck Duck Goofs will leave the community center when the new venue is ready, which Howe estimates will be in January.

Howe said he wants the new venue to have the same speakeasy-esque vibe as the performance spaces they currently occupy. He’s considering incorporating secret doors — such as bookshelf or fridge doors inside the venue that will lead to the performance space.

But Howe isn’t worried about a hidden location staying too under the radar. “[We have] the smartest audience,” he said. “I will have comedians come up from New York and be like, ‘Oh my God, I have to do smarter jokes than I’m used to because I can’t get away with something dumb.’”

DUCK DUCK GOOFS

Thursdays, 8 p.m. The Cantab Lounge, 738 Massachusetts Ave. Cambridge; Friday and Saturday, 8 p.m., 10 p.m., Cambridge Community Center, 5 Callender St., Cambridge. duckduckgoofs.com

Kajsa Kedefors can be reached at kajsa.kedefors@globe.com.