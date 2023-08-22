Timothy Olyphant marshals his talents across three series

Timothy Olyphant! He’s one of my favorites, an actor who can be slyly funny as effortlessly as he can be brooding or tense. He’s a natural; I almost never feel him acting, and he fits easily into a range of tones, from the absurdism of “Santa Clarita Diet” to the gritty intensity of “Deadwood.” His characters aren’t morally predictable; he can play either extreme and any point on the scale in between. When he takes on a role, he inhabits it so confidently that it seems to have been written for him alone.
I’m singing his praises because he has been in three different series this year. In a wonderfully bad wig, he was the grizzled tour manager on the Amazon miniseries “Daisy Jones & the Six.” It was a small, fleeting role, but he made it stick. He was the duplicitous Manhattan husband on Steven Soderbergh’s Max miniseries “Full Circle,” a complex thriller about righting the past. And, best of all, he is currently US Marshal Raylan Givens on FX and Hulu’s “Justified: City Primeval,” a role that continues to fit him to a T.
I can’t say I’m in love with the revival series, which brings Raylan to Detroit, where he plays a cat-and-mouse game with a psychopath and has an affair with Aunjanue Ellis’s lawyer, Carolyn. It’s far from a disaster, largely thanks to Olyphant’s magnetism and ease in the role. He’s as pithy and shrewd as ever, even though, for the eight-episode miniseries, Raylan doesn’t get to toy around with the always entertaining Kentucky thugs. Also, he has been unnecessarily saddled with a teen daughter who doesn’t quite fit into the story line.
Will there be more Raylan in our future, after the miniseries ends next Tuesday? I hope so, and I also hope they bring him back home where he belongs.
