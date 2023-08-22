Macy’s to locate small store in South Bay

Macy’s is expanding its small-store format into the West and Northeast, including one in South Bay Center in Boston, looking to offer more convenient shopping, increase customer visits, and add new shoppers. The department store chain said Tuesday that this month it opened a location in Highland, Ind., and plans to open small stores in Las Vegas and San Diego in addition to Boston, bringing the total number of its small-format stores to 12. The new stores range in size from 30,000 to 50,000 square feet, roughly one fifth the size of its regular department stores. Macy’s said the four new stores will bear the iconic brand’s nameplate, but the other eight stores will still be called Market by Macy’s. The department store opened its first small-format store in 2020 in the Dallas-Fort Worth area. Macy’s operates operates a little more than 500 stores under the namesake brand. Nordstrom, Kohl’s, Macy’s upscale sister Bloomingdale’s, as well as big box stores like Target, have been expanding to small formats for several years. But the trend gained momentum after the pandemic shifted more shopping to the suburbs and away from cities. Macy’s smaller department stores are not in traditional malls but rather in strip centers anchored by discount stores. They offer a slimmed-down assortment of trendy and basic fashions, as well as beauty and fragrances, along with services that allow shoppers to pick up online orders at the store. — ASSOCIATED PRESS

LABOR

UPS workers approve contract

The union representing 340,000 UPS workers said Tuesday that its members voted to approve the tentative contract agreement reached last month, putting a final seal on contentious labor negotiations that threatened to disrupt package deliveries for millions of businesses and households nationwide. The Teamsters said in a statement that 86 percent of the votes casts were in favor of ratifying the contract. The union said said it was passed by the highest vote for a contract in the history of the Teamsters at UPS. The union said all supplemental agreements were also ratified, expect for one which covers roughly 170 members in Florida. — ASSOCIATED PRESS

REAL ESTATE

Home sales down in July

Sales of previously occupied US homes fell in July to the slowest pace since January, as elevated mortgage rates and a stubbornly low inventory of homes on the market combined to discourage many would-be homebuyers. Existing home sales fell 2.2 percent last month from June to a seasonally adjusted annual rate of 4.07 million, the National Association of Realtors said Tuesday. That’s below the 4.15 million pace that economists were expecting, according to FactSet. Sales slumped 16.6 percent compared with July last year. It was also the lowest home sales for the month of July since 2010. The annual sales decline was steepest in markets across the Northeast and Midwest, where sales slumped 20 percent or more, the NAR said. — ASSOCIATED PRESS

SOCIAL MEDIA

Threads to unveil web version

Threads users, get happy – you will finally be able to use the social media platform without an app. Meta CEO Mark Zuckerberg said in a Threads post on Tuesday morning that a web version of the app will be rolling out over the next few days. The move will allow the nascent platform, dubbed the “Twitter Killer,” to better compete with Elon Musk’s platform, which is now called X. — ASSOCIATED PRESS

FINANCE

Charles Schwab to cut jobs, close offices

Charles Schwab plans to cut jobs and close or downsize some corporate offices as part of company efforts to reduce operating costs, the financial services firm said in a Monday regulatory filing. With these cuts, Charles Schwab expects to achieve at least $500 million of incremental annual run-rate cost savings — but also incur about $400 million to $500 million from expenses like employee compensation, benefits, and facility exit costs. The Westlake, Texas-based company did not specify how many positions would be eliminated — but suggested that the layoffs will take place in the coming months, noting that it anticipated most costs related to these job cuts for the second half of 2023. — ASSOCIATED PRESS

GAMING

Voice of Mario to change

The sound of the Mushroom Kingdom is about to change. Charles Martinet, who as the official voice of the Nintendo character Mario became instantly recognizable to a generation of gamers with phrases like “It’s a-me, Mario” and the unmistakable “woo-hoo,” is stepping down from the role, the company said. Instead, Martinet will step into the role of “Mario Ambassador,” Nintendo said in a statement, which added that he would continue to travel the world and interact with fans. Martinet has been the voice of the cheerful Italian plumber since the release of Super Mario 64 in 1996, the company said. He has also voiced Luigi, Mario’s brother and sidekick, and Wario, Mario’s archrival. Martinet did not voice Mario in “The Super Mario Bros. Movie” released this year, ceding the role to Chris Pratt, but he did have a small role in the film as the voice of Mario and Luigi’s father. — NEW YORK TIMES

RETAIL

Dick’s Sporting Goods’ profit down, citing theft

Dick’s Sporting Goods profit slipped in its second quarter and missed Wall Street’s expectations as the retailer cut its full-year profit outlook, citing worries over theft at its stores. For the period that ended July 29, Dick’s earned $244 million, or $2.82 per share. A year earlier the company earned $319 million, or $3.25 per share. Neil Saunders, managing director of GlobalData, said in a statement that a large portion of Dick’s quarterly profit drop appeared to be from theft. Many retailers have struggled with theft concerns. In May Target said theft was cutting into its bottom line and that it expected related losses could be $500 million more than last year, when losses from theft were estimated to be anywhere from $700 million to $800 million. So that means losses could top $1.2 billion this year. — ASSOCIATED PRESS

MEDIA

Murdoch son pays legal costs of Australian company after dropping suit

Lachlan Murdoch has paid $840,000 in legal costs to a small Australian publisher after he dropped a defamation lawsuit accusing the company of linking his family to the Jan. 6, 2021, Capitol riot, his lawyer said Tuesday. Murdoch’s lawyer, John Churchill, said in a statement that Murdoch, CEO of Fox Corp., said the payment covered all costs that Private Media, publisher of the news website Crikey, faced because of the libel case he had brought against the company. The amount equates to about 1.3 million in Australian dollars. Murdoch dropped the lawsuit in April, two days after Fox News settled a separate defamation lawsuit filed in the United States by Dominion Voting Systems, an election technology company, for $787.5 million. — NEW YORK TIMES