Flying under the radar: the breakfasts at Hangar B

Don’t be put off by the roar and buzz of propeller-spinning biplanes, or the faint smell of diesel fuel. It just means you’ve discovered one of Cape Cod’s finest under-the-radar breakfast spots, Hangar B at Chatham Municipal Airport, where Stick’n Rudder Aero Sightseeing rides take off and private planes bring vacationers. It’s a hidden gem known to locals or to people who know people who’ve passed on the word.

“It’s so cool to be found,” says owner Tracy Shields. “But when they’re told to come to the airport, they expect a greasy spoon.”

Instead, you’ll find inventive dishes made with high-quality ingredients. Shields opened the restaurant in 2010 with her then-chef husband, Brian Erskine, who cooked in restaurants in California’s Bay Area and Los Angeles and also at Chatham Bars Inn. “Our vision right from the beginning was to bring the quality of dinner to breakfast,” Shields says. Chef Jodheyrydh “Yoyo” Rodriguez now runs the small, open kitchen. The menu includes airy, tender lemon pancakes, the batter whipped up with ricotta and laced with lemon zest, and French toast made with brioche bread pudding. Balsamic roasted cremini mushrooms and arugula elevates an omelet. An old-school doughnut is created with riced potatoes and is reminiscent of a beignet. One morning, cornmeal-crusted fried green tomatoes on watercress is a summer special. The tomatoes are topped with perfectly poached eggs and swirled with lemon saffron aioli. On another day, you might find poached eggs adoring crispy breaded and fried Brussels sprouts on a lush romesco sauce.