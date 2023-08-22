But this little gray shack is the wardrobe, a portal to another, enchanted world. Open the door and you’ll see what I mean. Suddenly you’re on the shores of Lake Lynnapesaukee, as it’s referred to tongue-in-cheek upon these premises. In real life, it’s Sluice Pond, a sparkling body of water right in the city — more than 55 acres wide and lined with 165 households, according to the Sluice Pond Association . These abutters are living the dream, so far as I can see, with docks off the backyards and watercraft moored at the ready.

Pull up to the little gray shack on Broadway in Lynn’s Wyoma Square. It looks like any other dive bar, butted up against the pavement, weeds scraggling through the cracks. This is Four Winds Pub & Grill , established in 1939, according to the signage.

Advertisement

Per the signage again, Four Winds is Lynn’s only waterfront dining, which I believe to be true but have not rigorously fact-checked: Lynn has quite a lot of waterfront. Enter and you are transported to a lakeside lodge with a beach shack spirit. There’s a paddle board propped against the wall by the bar. Tables made from weathered boards are stamped with the restaurant’s logo. There are twinkle lights overhead, and just a couple of TVs.

Get The Big To-Do Your guide to staying entertained, from live shows and outdoor fun to the newest in museums, movies, TV, books, dining, and more. Enter Email Sign Up

Diners at the Four Winds Pub & Grill. Jonathan Wiggs/Globe Staff

And there’s the view. The water ripples out, serene. Two people with ice cream cones and a lantern step off the dock into their canoe and cast off for home, wherever that may be — somewhere along the shores of Lake Lynnapesaukee, one of these porch lights flickers for them, beaming them in to bed. The trick is to arrive at Four Winds shortly before sunset, so you can take in the lovely vista, then watch it blush deeply and bow out for the night, lights winking on the water through the dark. The small dining room fills up quickly.

Advertisement

Outside the Four Winds Pub & Grill, a.k.a Lynnapesaukee in Lynn. Jonathan Wiggs/Globe Staff

If the view calls you here, the menu gets you to stay. It reads as if written by a chef forced to enter the witness protection program, now earning a living cooking at the local dive. “Who me? I just flip the bourbon and black pepper burgers.” It’s pub grub with a finer edge: fresh-baked pretzels with warm smoked gouda, brined and smoked chicken wings in a spicy hoisin glaze, crispy fish tacos, spice-rubbed steak tips with fries and miso slaw.

Shrimp tempura skewers. Jonathan Wiggs/Globe Staff

The real tell is the ribs. Candied garlic spareribs, that is — dry-rubbed, smoked, and grilled, in a sweet, savory, sticky sauce. They’re available as a main course or appetizer, which comes in a Jenga stack showered in sliced scallions, with a side of necessary wet wipes. The menu calls the ribs “LEGENDARY” and says that “Even Jesus said ‘Jesus’ when he had ’em.” I mean, they really are good.

They’re also strangely familiar. The friend who introduced me to Four Winds takes one bite and says, “These taste just like the ribs at Pho Republique.” I used to live above the former French-Vietnamese restaurant, and I dipped downstairs often enough to remember exactly what those ribs tasted like. She’s right. We need to know who’s behind this.

Caprese Pizza. Jonathan Wiggs/Globe Staff

I get the pub’s owner on the phone, and sure enough: It’s Patrick DeBoever, who used to be the chef at Pho Republique and had a long career in fine dining before taking over Four Winds 13 years ago. It’s not like he’s been in hiding. It’s just news to me. Now I might have to move to Lake Lynnapesaukee so I can dip in all the time for ribs.

Advertisement

“I think we have kind of created, in my opinion, the perfect pub menu,” he says. “We’re not reshaping the wheel. We’re just offering really solid pub food and using the best ingredients we can get our hands on.”

Crispy Haddock Tacos at Four Winds Pub & Grill. Jonathan Wiggs/Globe Staff

The people piled in for the sunset cruise on a recent Saturday seem to agree. They’re eating chicken, broccoli, and ziti (“Lynn’s official comfort food”) and shrimp tempura skewers, drinking cocktails with names like the Lynnapesaukee Sunset and Wyoma Square Painkiller. The servers are so friendly and sweet. It feels like we’re all on vacation together. It looks like someone has applied a filter to the sky, which fills with oranges, pinks, and purples before the sun sinks to a low smolder.

At the end of the night, we exit Four Winds Pub & Grill and leave the magic behind. Was it real, this glorious waterside meal, these ribs reappeared from a long-gone favorite restaurant? I get in the car and drive, wishing instead for a canoe, a paddle, a porch light guiding me over the water toward home.

265 Broadway, Lynn, 781-595-5444, www.fourwindspub.com. Appetizers $10-$16, entrees $12-$27.

Diners at the Four Winds Pub & Grill. Jonathan Wiggs/Globe Staff

Devra First can be reached at devra.first@globe.com. Follow her @devrafirst.