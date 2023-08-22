‘I’m surprised that there’s no Michelin star here yet’: new OAK Long Bar + Kitchen chef de cuisine Izzy Buasier on the Boston restaurant scene

Buasier moved to the United States from the Dominican Republic when she was 3, and she grew up on Long Island, cooking with her grandmothers. At OAK, she’s excited to bring more small plates and tapas-style dining to the menu. She favors small things in her personal life, too: When she’s not cooking, she creates miniature landscapes and tiny houses (which might be fitting, given the real estate market here).

Isaura Buasier, 32 — she goes by Izzy — moved to Central Square from northern New Jersey in October to become chef de cuisine at OAK Long Bar + Kitchen at the Fairmont Copley Plaza, after being noticed on an episode of the Food Network’s “Guy’s Grocery Games.”

Why move to Boston?

I’m the chef de cuisine at OAK Long Bar + Kitchen at the Fairmont Copley Plaza. I got the job in a very interesting way. I was actually working in New Jersey, running a Spanish restaurant. I got the amazing opportunity to compete on the Food Network’s “Guy’s Grocery Games.” I became close friends with one of the contestants who actually competed against me, and once he heard about the opportunity in Boston, he immediately thought of me and put my name out there.

The executive chef [Zaid Khan] reached out to me. It was really interesting to me, because I’ve never worked in a hotel before. I’ve always been in standalone restaurants, smaller restaurants. Once the opportunity came through to be able to move to a city like Boston and work in such a beautiful place like the Fairmont Copley Plaza, I just knew I had to take it.

What do you think of life in Boston so far compared with New Jersey or New York? Any first impressions?

I feel like it’s a really small Manhattan. I definitely feel like there’s way more food options than the norm. Because where I was, it was mostly just other Spanish restaurants or Portuguese restaurants. That was mostly what I was surrounded by. And here, I have a little bit of everything, which is something that I just love. I feel like I’m back home in New York, where I grew up. I have so many food options, and the pasta here is so amazing, and the seafood. It feels like home away from home being here in Boston.

What do you think of the food scene here?

I’m actually very impressed by it all. I feel like there’s a lot of restaurants here that are doing amazing things. … You know, I’m surprised that there’s no Michelin star here yet. But I don’t know. I feel like it’s something that’s going to come.

What leads you to that conclusion? Where do you like to eat when you’re not working?

There’s this little place called Nathalie with tinned fish and everything. I love that place, and the wines there. I like how small it is. And it reminds me of the restaurant that I started out at, just very small. That place reminds me very much of home.

I love the North End, because I love pasta, and I love pasta with seafood. I walked there from Cambridge, and I just completely fell in love. That’s one of the best days that I’ve had here. In Cambridge, I go to a restaurant called Viale, and that’s really good. When I don’t have the energy to walk to the North End, I can always go there.

Let’s talk about how you first got interested in food. Bring me back to childhood.

Food was very important to me growing up. I was one of the only grandkids who would actually help my grandmother out in the kitchen — whatever she let me do, whether it was washing the dishes or just helping her chop things. I was lucky enough that both of my grandmothers were very knowledgeable in the kitchen.

I had my grandmother in the Dominican Republic: I remember her trying to keep me busy. She would tell me, “OK, go pick some cherries,” and I would go pick cherries and then bring them back, and she would teach me how to make a cherry jam. I remember doing that at a very young age.

My grandmother here in the United States taught me everything else. She would let me help her make french fries or empanadas; little things. And I was always very close to the kitchen and very close to them. I knew at a very young age that I wanted to cook, and I wanted to do something in the culinary industry.

What was your first “real” job in the food world?

My first real job was at a Spanish restaurant on Long Island, NoaMar Market. We had a bunch of imported goods and wines. The other half was a small bistro. I actually got hired there to do charcuterie boards and salads. And, within a week, the chef offered for me to be his sous chef. Once he moved on to something else, the owners asked me to be the head chef of that restaurant. From there, I’ve been chef de cuisine or head chef, but mostly at Spanish, tapas restaurants.

Where did you eat, growing up on Long Island? I think of Long Island as this fascinating cultural and culinary melting pot.

I grew up in Bay Shore. As a kid, mostly what I did was eat at home. My grandma was always cooking. So I actually wasn’t really exposed to many restaurants growing up, but once I decided that I wanted to go to culinary school and be in this industry, I definitely started exploring more.

Did you go into New York City a lot?

I did. It was an hour-long train ride. You know, it was just very exciting, knowing that you have such a big city just an hour away. There’s so much to explore, so many restaurants to see. It was very eye-opening, especially as a young culinary student, to be able to experience these places and think: “Maybe one day I’ll be able to work in a city like this.”

Were there any restaurants or places that stuck out as being really memorable?

Yes. My favorite place in New York City is Rubirosa, a pizza and Italian place in Little Italy. Every time I’m in the city, I have to stop there, even if it’s just to get an appetizer and a glass of wine. But everything there is absolutely amazing.

It’s been a while since I’ve been there, but people are always saying Little Italy is shrinking.

It is actually shrinking. But the staple places are still there.

Let’s talk a little bit about culinary school. Would you recommend it for aspiring food professionals? Do you think it’s necessary?

I went to Suffolk Community College out on Long Island for culinary school, and I think it was a very beautiful experience. I think about it sometimes, and I’m like, “Wow, it’s like I lived another life while I was doing that.”

But I feel that most of my learning, I definitely got being in a kitchen, working with other chefs, working with other cooks, seeing how other line cooks cook. It depends on how a person learns. For me, I’m very hands-on; that’s what helped me learn and what helped me become a better chef. You know, there’s some people who can just read a whole cookbook … For me, it definitely helped me being in a kitchen.

The Fairmont is a mainstay place in Boston. Are you told what to make — or can you be creative?

You know, I definitely have to stick to the staples, like our lobster roll and our amazing burger, but I don’t mind because both of those things are delicious. And people love them. That’s not an issue for me.

But I’ve been very lucky to have a great executive chef who lets me be creative and bring in a little bit of my Spanish influences into the dishes that we create. And I also feel very lucky to be here in Boston, because it’s a big seafood area. And that’s one of my strongest things to work with. It reminds me of working with tapas dishes. Working here, one of the coolest things that’s going on right now would be our shareables. We’re about to make a big switch over in our open hearth to accommodate more shareable items, which to me is amazing, because I feel like I’m going back to making tapas and small plates. It’s been a very exciting change.

Tell me about your customers. Do you get to interact with them at all?

Everyone’s been very welcoming. They’re happy with the food that I have put on the menu. I do like to check on that, you know, to make sure that it’s being received well. And I’ve had some customers at the bar tell the bartenders, “Oh, you know, I saw your chef on ‘Guy’s Grocery Games.’” It’s pretty cool that I’ve been here for a little while, but people already are recognizing the work that I’ve done.

Some fun quick questions. You open the fridge at one o’clock in the morning: What are you eating?

I’d have to say Pringles. The pizza flavor.

Biggest dining pet peeve?

I love really tall, stemmed wine glasses. So if I get a short-stemmed wineglass, my whole meal is ruined.

If you’re not working, what are you doing?

I love to collect miniature items. I build miniature houses and little kitchens. My mom calls them dollhouses, but I like to call them miniature landscapes. There’s actually a website called Mini Materials, and they actually sell bricks. Everything you would need to build a house, they have it, but all mini. I can get cement, bricks, and the pieces of wood. Or sometimes I find it on Amazon; they have little build-your-own coffee shops or flower shops. It’s like playing like with Legos, but for adults.

Kara Baskin can be reached at kara.baskin@globe.com. Follow her @kcbaskin.