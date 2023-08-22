Karen Akunowicz has a new chef’s blend olive oil

Bona Furtuna from Sicily, an organic extra-virgin olive oil maker, collaborated with Boston chef Karen Acunowicz and introduced KA Chef’s Blend Olive Oil. Bona Furtuna

Karen Akunowicz, the James Beard award-winning chef of Boston’s Fox & the Knife and Bar Volpe, has a new venture — a collaboration with the Sicilian olive oil company Bono Furtuna, which has also won accolades. The team created KA Chef’s Blend Olive Oil, an organic, extra virgin olive oil made from a blend of Sicilian heirloom varieties, the olives grown on hillsides, handpicked and cold-pressed, and bottled within 24 hours. A deep gold color and a potent grassy and tomatoey aroma distinguishes the olive oil as well as its full-body and slightly floral and subtle pepperiness. You might first be inclined to drizzle it over tomatoes or use it to dress a salad. Its texture is so rich and round you can use it as a finishing oil over anything, even a dessert, to add a nuanced flavor. Akunowicz says she first visited Bona Furtuna when she opened Bar Volpe with its small market and was searching for high-quality Italian ingredients. Her interest in the company’s family-owned farm, its small organic production, and preserving old olive trees appealed to her, and a collaboration seemed natural. “For two years, I visited the farm in Sicily, taste-tested different blends, and worked together on packaging and logos,” she says. “There was no piece of the project not touched by Bona Furtuna and myself.” ($40 to $45 for 16.9 ounces). Available at Formaggio Kitchen, 268 Shawmut St., Boston, 617-350-6996; City Feed and Supply, 672 Centre St., Jamaica Plain, 617-524-1700; The Wine Press, 1024 Beacon St., Brookline, 617-277-7020 and 194 Brookline Ave., Boston, 857-233-4872; and at Fox & Knife, 28 W. Broadway, Boston, 617-766-8630, and Bar Volpe, 170 W. Broadway, Boston, 617-865-7100; or at bonafurtuna.com.