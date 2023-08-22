Recipe: Grilled chicken thighs wrapped in bacon make a smoky, meaty, indulgent patio dinner

Wrap chicken thighs in thick slices of bacon and grill them for a smoky, meaty, indulgent patio dinner. When you set up the grill, create both a hot side and a cooler side. This lets you brown the bacon initially, but it might burn if it's left over direct high heat for too long. Once the thighs are beginning to cook, transfer them to the cooler side to finish grilling. Serve with a salad or steamed rice or sliced and layered in a sandwich.

Serves 4

GLAZE

¼ cup dark brown sugar ¼ cup sherry vinegar 1 teaspoon chile-garlic sauce, such as sriracha

1. In a small saucepan, combine the brown sugar, vinegar, and chile-garlic sauce.

2. Bring to a simmer over medium-low heat. Cook, stirring often, for 5 minutes, or until the glaze thickens slightly.

CHICKEN

Vegetable or canola oil (for the grill) 1½ pounds skinless, boneless chicken thighs, trimmed of excess fat 2 cloves garlic, finely chopped 1 tablespoon chopped fresh thyme Salt and pepper, to taste 6 strips thick-cut bacon (about 1/2 pound) 1 scallion, thinly sliced

1. Prepare a charcoal grill with a hot side and a cooler side, or turn a gas grill to high on one side and medium on the other. Brush the grill rack to clean it. With a wadded paper towel, quickly brush the grill grates with vegetable or canola oil.

2. On a cutting board, lay the chicken thighs skin-side down.

3. In a small bowl, combine the garlic, thyme, and a generous pinch each of salt and pepper. Sprinkle the center of each thigh generously with the garlic mixture. Roll each thigh around the filling. Wrap each in one slice of bacon. Secure with a toothpick.

4. Place the chicken thighs in the hot section of the grill. The part where the ends of the bacon overlap should face down. Grill for 3 minutes, watching closely for any flareups, or until the bacon starts to brown. Turn and cook the other sides for 3 minutes more.