Recipe: Make a summer tuna salad with a lemony anchovy dressing and an array of fresh veggies

August is a favorite month for cooks and gardeners, when vegetables look their best. I find myself at farmers' markets buying everything in sight, more than I need. It's all irresistible. This tuna salad came about when my basket was filled with tomatoes of all sizes, green beans so fresh they snapped, slicing cucumbers that were firm and nubby, delicate Yukon Gold potatoes about the size of eggs, and large spring onions that looked like overgrown scallions in a pretty purple color. Make a luscious lemony anchovy vinaigrette, then slice, cut, steam, and toss the vegetables with a can of tuna. It's glorious summer food.

Serves 4

VINAIGRETTE

1 shallot Juice of 1 lemon (1/4 cup) 4 anchovy fillets 1 teaspoon Dijon mustard ¼ teaspoon black pepper ⅓ cup olive oil 3 tablespoons capers ¼ cup small black olives in brine 2 tablespoons chopped fresh parsley

1. Chop the shallot finely and transfer to a bowl with the lemon juice. Chop the anchovies until they start to form a paste. Transfer to the bowl and whisk in the mustard and pepper.

2. Whisk in the olive oil a spoonful at a time. When it is all incorporated, use a spoon to stir in the capers, olives, and parsley.

TUNA

1 can (about 6 ounces) tuna in olive oil Salt and pepper, to taste 4 small golden potatoes (about the size of eggs) 2 medium tomatoes, cored or 1 pint mixed cherry tomatoes ½ pound green beans, trimmed at the stem ends 1 cucumber, thinly sliced ¼ red onion or 1/2 large red spring onion, thinly sliced 2 tablespoons chopped fresh parsley (for garnish)

1. Tip the tuna into a bowl, leaving it in as large pieces as possible. Spoon over a teaspoon of the vinaigrette and sprinkle with salt and pepper.

2. In a steamer filled with 2 inches of water, place the whole potatoes. Cover and steam for 15 to 20 minutes, or until the potatoes are tender when pierced with a skewer.

3. Set the potatoes on a plate until cool enough to handle. Slice thickly and spread out on the plate. Spoon over enough of the dressing to lightly moisten them.

4. Meanwhile, cut the large tomatoes into wedges; halve the cherry tomatoes (or quarter if large). In a bowl, sprinkle the tomatoes with a generous pinch of salt and toss gently. Add a spoon of vinaigrette and stir gently.

5. Refill the steamer with clean water, enough to come up to the level of the steamer. Bring to a boil, add the green beans, cover, and cook for 2 minutes. Rinse the beans with cold water. Pat dry with paper towels.