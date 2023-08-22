Recipe: Ripe peaches and custard make a velvety, scrumptious summer dessert

Summer just isn't summer without a peach dessert. This custard, baked with a half peach in the center and dusted with cinnamon, delivers a luxurious, creamy treat. Sadly, New England peaches are elusive this year because a hard freeze in February wiped out the crop. Peaches from New Jersey are always reliable as a good substitute, and you could also adapt the recipe using apricots, plums, nectarines, or sliced ripe pears. Before you bake the custards, give the fruit a head start with a little butter and brown sugar in ramekins. Prep the eggy custard mixture while they bake, then pour it around the peaches. The individual dishes bake in a roasting pan with hot water that comes halfway up the sides of the dishes. This water bath ensures that a gentle heat surrounds the custard, so its texture is velvety and scrumptious.

Serves 4

Summer just isn't summer without a peach dessert. This custard, baked with a half peach in the center and dusted with cinnamon, delivers a luxurious, creamy treat. Sadly, New England peaches are elusive this year because a hard freeze in February wiped out the crop. Peaches from New Jersey are always reliable as a good substitute, and you could also adapt the recipe using apricots, plums, nectarines, or sliced ripe pears. Before you bake the custards, give the fruit a head start with a little butter and brown sugar in ramekins. Prep the eggy custard mixture while they bake, then pour it around the peaches. The individual dishes bake in a roasting pan with hot water that comes halfway up the sides of the dishes. This water bath ensures that a gentle heat surrounds the custard, so its texture is velvety and scrumptious.

2 medium ripe peaches, halved and pitted 1½ tablespoons unsalted butter 2 tablespoons dark brown sugar 2½ cups half and half 5 egg yolks 3 tablespoons granulated sugar Pinch of salt 1 teaspoon vanilla extract Ground cinnamon (for sprinkling)

1. Set the oven at 375 degrees. Have on hand a roasting pan and 4 ramekins or custard cups (1 cup capacity each). Bring a kettle of water to a boil.

2. Set the ramekins in the roasting pan. Place a peach half in each, cut sides up. Divide the butter among the peaches, putting it in the cavity. Sprinkle each one with 1/2 tablespoon brown sugar.

3. Transfer to the oven. Bake for 20 minutes.

4. Meanwhile, in a bowl, whisk the half and half, egg yolks, granulated sugar, salt, and vanilla until blended.

5. Remove the baking dish from the oven. Turn the oven temperature down to 350 degrees.

6. Pour the custard around each peach, avoiding the tops, so the liquid comes to the level of the cut edge. (Depending on the size of the peaches, you may have some custard leftover.)

7. Slide a middle oven rack halfway out. Place the roasting pan with the ramekins or custard cups on it. Pour enough hot water around the dishes to come halfway up the sides. Carefully slide the rack into the oven. Bake for 20 minutes, or until the custard is set.