Grilled corn is even better charred and slathered in flavored butter

Few vegetables do as well on the grill as fresh sweet corn. Tossing ears still in their husk onto the hot grate allows the kernels to steam so they’re plump and tender, not tough and dry. We then strip off the husks and return the corn to the grill for a few minutes for a light charring, which adds smoky, toasty flavors. Then it’s a matter of slathering them with flavorful compound butters and briefly returning them to the heat to enhance the seasonings. Try corn with a sweet-savory hoisin butter with warming Chinese five-spice; a spicy North African-inspired butter with harissa, orange zest, and bright cider vinegar; an earthy, Middle Eastern za’atar butter with lemon zest and tart sumac; and a South Asian-influenced butter with tart tamarind and garam masala.

All these recipes employ the same grilling technique; the seasonings are added after husking, then the ears are tossed with a compound butter and briefly grilled again.

It’s easy to pull the silks off when stripping the husks from the grilled corn, and residual pieces will burn off when the ears are returned to the grill to char.

6 ears corn, husks on

6 tablespoons salted butter, room temperature

Compound butters to serve (see following recipes)

Kosher salt and ground black pepper

Remove only the outermost layer of husk from each ear of corn, leaving the inner layers intact. If needed, trim off the silk that extends past the tip.

Prepare a charcoal or gas grill. For charcoal, ignite a large chimney of coals, let burn until lightly ashed over, then distribute the coals evenly over one side of the grill bed; open the bottom grill vents. Heat the grill, covered, for 5 minutes, then clean and oil the grate. For a gas grill, turn all burners to high and heat, covered, for 15 minutes, then clean and oil the grate. Turn off 1 burner, leaving the remaining burner(s) on high.

Place the corn (still in the husks) on the hot side of the grill. Cover and cook until charred on all sides, about 15 minutes, turning every 5 minutes or so. Transfer to a rimmed baking sheet. When the corn is just cool enough to handle, remove and discard the husks and silk. Slather the butter onto the ears, then return the corn to the hot side of the grill. Cook, uncovered and turning occasionally, until lightly charred on all sides, 5 to 7 minutes; move the ears to the cool side if flare-ups become too intense. Transfer to a platter and sprinkle with salt and pepper.

With Hoisin Butter

In a large bowl, mix together 6 tablespoons salted butter (at room temperature), 3 tablespoons hoisin sauce, 1 tablespoon plus 1 teaspoon Chinese five-spice powder, and ¼ teaspoon each kosher salt and ground black pepper. Prepare, grill, and husk the corn as directed. Add the husked ears a few at a time to the bowl with the butter mixture and turn to coat. Return the corn to the hot side of the grill and cook, uncovered and turning occasionally, until lightly charred on all sides, 5 to 7 minutes; move the ears to the cool side if flare-ups become too intense. Transfer to a platter, then sprinkle with 4 scallions (thinly sliced) and 1/3 cup roasted salted peanuts (finely chopped).

With Harissa Butter

In a large bowl, stir together 6 tablespoons salted butter (at room temperature), 3 tablespoons harissa paste, 2 tablespoons cider vinegar, 1 teaspoon grated orange zest, and ¼ teaspoon each kosher salt and ground black pepper. Prepare, grill, and husk the corn as directed. Add the husked ears a few at a time to the bowl with the butter mixture and turn to coat. Return the corn to the hot side of the grill and cook, uncovered and turning occasionally, until lightly charred on all sides, 5 to 7 minutes; move the ears to the cool side if flare-ups become too intense. Transfer to a platter, then sprinkle with the 1/3 cup lightly packed fresh mint (chopped).

With Za’atar Butter

In a large bowl, stir together 6 tablespoons salted butter (at room temperature), 2 tablespoons za’atar, 1 tablespoon ground sumac, 1 teaspoon grated lemon zest, and ¼ teaspoon each kosher salt and ground black pepper. Prepare, grill, and husk the corn as directed. Add the husked ears a few at a time to the bowl with the butter mixture and turn to coat. Return the corn to the hot side of the grill and cook, uncovered and turning occasionally, until lightly charred on all sides, 5 to 7 minutes; move the ears to the cool side if flare-ups become too intense. Transfer to a platter, then sprinkle with ½ cup crumbled feta cheese, cup lightly packed fresh flat-leaf parsley (chopped), and Aleppo pepper.

With Tamarind-Chutney Butter

In a large bowl, mix together 6 tablespoons salted butter (at room temperature), 3 tablespoons tamarind chutney, 2 tablespoons garam masala, and ¼ teaspoon each kosher salt and ground black pepper. Prepare, grill, and husk the corn as directed. Add the husked ears a few at a time to the bowl with the butter mixture and turn to coat. Return the corn to the hot side of the grill and cook, uncovered and turning occasionally, until lightly charred on all sides, 5 to 7 minutes; move the ears to the cool side if flare-ups become too intense. Transfer the ears to a platter, then sprinkle with cup unsweetened shredded coconut (toasted) and 1/3 cup lightly packed fresh cilantro (chopped).

Christopher Kimball is the founder of Milk Street, home to a magazine, school, and radio and television shows.