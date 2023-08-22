1 driver dead, 2 more injured in three-way Barnstable crash involving bus, police say

A driver died following a three-vehicle crash involving a Cape Cod Regional Transit Authority bus in Barnstable on Tuesday afternoon, authorities said.

A vehicle hit the bus before colliding with another vehicle at the intersection of Old Stage Road and Carleton Lane in the Village of Centerville just before 5 p.m., according to statements from the Centerville-Osterville-Marstons Mills Fire-Rescue Department and the Barnstable Police Department.

Three people were taken by ambulance to Cape Cod Hospital in Barnstable, including a 39-year-old Centerville man who was not breathing when he was found and was given CPR by police at the crash scene. The man was pronounced dead at the hospital shortly after arriving, according to the Barnstable Police Department’s statement posted to Facebook, which did not identify him or the other patients.