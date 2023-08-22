A $25 million school funding fight in Providence

Money. As if they’d be fighting about anything else, like making kids’ lives better or something.

There’s a messy legal battle brewing between Providence Mayor Brett Smiley’s administration and the Rhode Island Department of Education, and it threatens to throw yet another wrench into the ever-struggling state takeover of the city’s school system.

Education Commissioner Angélica Infante-Green is threatening to withhold more than $25 million in non-education-related state aid to Providence if Smiley doesn’t agree to increase city funding for schools by the same amount, and she has already directed the state treasurer’s office to deduct $7 million so far.

Advertisement

Infante-Green’s argument, according to court documents, is that Providence isn’t living up to its end of the takeover agreement because it is required to increase its annual contribution to the school system at the same rate that the state increases aid to all public schools in Rhode Island. It’s called maintenance of effort, and the state wants Providence to pay $155.6 million in the current fiscal year. The city budget calls for that contribution to be $130 million.

Get Rhode Map A weekday briefing from veteran Rhode Island reporters, focused on the things that matter most in the Ocean State. Enter Email Sign Up

“As the state continues to invest in Providence Public Schools, it is imperative that the city fulfill its statutory funding obligations in support of Providence students and school communities,” Department of Education spokesman Victor Morente told me.

Attorneys for Smiley’s administration are asking a Superior Court judge to stop Infante-Green from withholding any of the money, arguing that it’s unconstitutional for the commissioner to stop payments on non-education-related money – think distressed community funding or car tax reimbursements – that have already been approved by the General Assembly.

“Under such sweeping and discretionary power, there is no maximum point beyond which the commissioner’s authority can reach, nor is there a minimum constraint on if and when that power can be exercised,” the city’s lawyers wrote.

Advertisement

Infante-Green informed the city that she planned to withhold the money earlier this summer, and the city sought a hearing with the Department of Education to prevent it. An administrative officer sided with the commissioner, so now the city has asked a judge to vacate the order. The two sides are due back in court on Wednesday.

Let’s point out the obvious.

This is the kind of issue that should have been addressed back in 2019 before Infante-Green and then-governor Gina Raimondo’s administration rushed to take control of the school system. All cities and towns are required by state law to maintain at least the same level of funding for their school systems from the previous fiscal year, but the state takeover goes a step further.

Former mayor Jorge Elorza and some members of the City Council did raise concerns back in 2019 about how much the city might have to pay. But they caved before actually clarifying the city’s responsibilities.

Shortly before Elorza left office last year, he settled a similar dispute with Infante-Green’s office that resulted in $11.1 million in back payments from the city to the school system, but the two sides couldn’t figure out a plan for future payments.

“Just let the next mayor deal with it” was the basic thinking.

The next mayor happens to be Smiley, who was Raimondo’s chief of staff at the beginning of the takeover. Interestingly, Emily Crowell, Smiley’s current chief of staff, was a spokeswoman for Elorza at the beginning of the takeover, and then jumped over to be Infante-Green’s chief of staff before running Smiley’s campaign.

Advertisement

Translation: These people know how to play all sides of every argument.

Smiley should have seen this battle coming, but he probably was betting that Infante-Green wouldn’t try to withhold money from a new mayor who has deep relationships with members of the General Assembly, many of whom don’t like the ed commissioner. He could always ask the legislature to change the law, and that’s still an option.

The mayor’s once vociferous support for the takeover has also tapered as student outcomes have stalled and teacher morale has somehow gotten worse, but he’s not actively begging Governor Dan McKee for control of his city’s schools, either. The plan is for Smiley to regain control at some point during his first term, but McKee would probably love to have this headache off of his plate as soon as possible.

This funding dispute could derail that transition.

In court documents, the city’s lawyers point out that an additional $25 million in funding for schools is significantly more than what a property tax increase of 4 percent – the maximum allowed under state law – would generate. Smiley’s administration argues that it would have to make severe cuts to city services in order to cover those costs.

Bankruptcy is an ugly and painful word in Providence, so Smiley isn’t close to making that threat. But the city would likely have to tap its rainy day fund, which would surely draw the ire of the ratings agencies.

Advertisement

The city’s lawyers are also raising red flags about another dirty little secret in Providence schools: Enrollment has plummeted from 23,836 students October 2019 to a projected 19,635 in the upcoming school year. Those numbers are only going to fall further in coming years as a result of charter school expansions that have already been approved.

If not for the state takeover, the city argues, it would actually have a right to reduce its annual payments to the school system based on the declining enrollment.

So can the dispute be resolved?

While both sides might claim publicly that they’d like a judge to resolve the question over what is owed once and for all, neither side wants to lose, either. That could lead a judge to urge the two sides to reach a settlement similar to what happened with Elorza last year.

But there’s a good chance that Smiley’s going to be mayor for seven more years, so it’s probably not something he can kick down the road.

Dan McGowan can be reached at dan.mcgowan@globe.com. Follow him @danmcgowan.