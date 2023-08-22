DNA results coming soon in Ana Walshe murder case, prosecutors say in court filing

In a filing in Norfolk Superior Court, where Walshe has pleaded not guilty to charges including first-degree murder in the slaying of 39-year-old Ana Walshe, Assistant District Attorney Greg Connor said prosecutors are “awaiting DNA analysis from an independent laboratory and [are] expected to have those results in approximately two weeks.”

Prosecutors in the case against Brian Walshe , a Cohasset man currently held without bail for allegedly murdering his wife in the predawn hours of Jan. 1 and dismembering her body, expect to receive DNA results from items linked to the high-profile case in the next couple of weeks, they said Tuesday in a legal filing.

Connor didn’t specify the sources of the expected DNA results, and a spokesperson for Norfolk District Attorney Michael W. Morrisey’s office declined to comment beyond the filing.

Walshe’s lawyer also didn’t immediately return a request for comment.

Separately Tuesday, State Police had searched a wooded area off Interstate 95 in Peabody in connection with the case but found no evidence, according to David Traub, Morrissey’s spokesperson.

“Two persons in the Peabody community unconnected to the prosecution of Brian Walshe contacted State Police investigators with their belief that an area of that community may be of investigative interest in that matter,” Traub said in a statement. “A search of that area by the Massachusetts State Police SERT team yielded nothing.”

At Brian Walshe’s April arraignment in Superior Court, prosecutors disclosed that he’d hired a private detective in the days before his wife’s disappearance on Jan. 1 because he suspected she was having an affair, and that he was the sole beneficiary of her $2.7 million life insurance policy.

Brian Walshe photographed in January. David L. Ryan/Globe Staff

Prosecutors said investigators found clothes and jewelry that Walshe, 47, said his wife was wearing when she left their Cohasset home, where they lived with their three children, early on the morning of New Year’s Day in a dumpster near his mother’s house. They said they also found a hacksaw that contained a bone fragment.

Ana Walshe was reported missing by her co-workers on Jan. 4. When authorities asked Brian Walshe why he did not immediately report her missing, he told them she had previously disappeared for about 24 hours around Christmas and was not returning his calls, according to court documents.

On New Year’s Eve, the couple hosted Ana Walshe’s former employer at their house, who left around 1:30 a.m. “That was the last time someone had seen Ana Walshe alive outside of the defendant,” Connor said during the April hearing.

The guest told investigators he had dinner with the couple and they shared champagne and wine, according to an affidavit. Brian and Ana Walshe were in a good mood and everyone enjoyed themselves, he said, adding that Ana Walshe appeared to be a bit “tipsy” from the alcohol, while Brian Walshe appeared unimpaired.

By 4:50 a.m., authorities allege, Ana Walshe was dead and her husband’s online searches had disturbing overtones. He allegedly used his son’s iPad to conduct searches such as, “How long before a body starts to smell?” and “How long for someone to be missing to inheritance?”

Over the next several days, prosecutors allege, Walshe dismembered his wife’s body in the basement and discarded her clothes and other evidence in a dumpster at a liquor store near his mother’s home in Swampscott. He also allegedly disposed her remains in dumpsters at apartment complexes in Abington and Brockton.

A pre-trial conference had been scheduled in the case for Wednesday, but on Tuesday Judge Beverly J. Cannone approved a joint request from prosecutors and the defense to push the next hearing date to Nov. 2, records show.

“The Commonwealth and the defense are still in the process of identifying and exchanging discovery,” Connor wrote in the filing.

This story will be updated when more information is released.





