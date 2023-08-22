Four break-ins reported in three days in Beacon Hill area, police say

Soodee, a women’s clothing store at 63A Charles St., was the first to report a break in on Saturday night, a police report said. Security camera footage revealed that a man wearing a blue sweatshirt and black pants threw a brick through a window and entered the store, the police report stated. The store owner reported to the police that after the break in, which occurred just before midnight, a box of rings, as well as a cash register with about $600 was missing, the report stated.

Two clothing stores, one homeware store, and a storage facility were all broken into between Saturday and Monday, Boston police said. Multiple items were stolen, and the police are currently investigating the break-ins as being possibly connected, Sgt. Detective John Boyle said in a phone interview.

Boston Police are investigating four commercial business break-ins that all occurred in the Beacon Hill area, officials said.

On Sunday morning, just before 11:00 a.m., Boston police responded to a call at Remy Creations, a clothing boutique at 96 Charles St., officials said.

According to a police report, an officer observed that one of the glass panels was shattered. Inside the store, a mannequin was knocked over and several items behind the counter were tossed around, the report said.

An Apple iPad, valued at about $900 was stolen between the time the store closed at 6:00 p.m. on Saturday and the police arrived at the scene the next morning, according to the report.

On Monday at 4:30 a.m., while police were responding to a shattered window at J. Grady Home, a clothing store at 133 Charles St., they were called to 53 Charles St., a rental storage facility, after a commercial alarm went off, a police report stated.

When police arrived arrived at the scene, they found a broken door window, officials said.

Police entered the building and secured it until the owner of the store arrived. The owner, using security footage, was able to provide an image of the suspect breaking in, the report stated.

The suspect was described as a white male in black pants, a gray hooded sweatshirt, with black and white sneakers, the report said. A laptop was stolen, police said.





