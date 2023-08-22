Body found 7 miles from where lobsterman went missing in Maine last month

The discovery comes a month after Tylar Michaud, 18, went missing near Petit Manan Point.

The body was found around 9:30 a.m., said Jeff Nichols, communications director at the Maine Department of Marine Resources. Maine Marine Patrol recovered the body and transported it to the Office of Chief Medical Examiner in Augusta to be identified.

A lobsterman found an unidentified body on Monday in the ocean near Addison, Maine, about 7 miles from where an 18-year-old lobsterman went missing last month, officials said.

Michaud, a commercial lobsterman from Steuben, was reported missing at 5 p.m. on July 21 after failing to return from a day of hauling and setting his traps, officials said.

The Coast Guard suspended the search after 40 hours, but state agencies, as well as members of the community, continued searching until at least July 31.

Michaud graduated from Charles M. Sumner Learning Campus in June and planned to study marine engineering at Maine Maritime Academy this fall, according to his obituary.

Michaud loved to fish and hunt with his father and grandfather and played soccer and baseball, according to his obituary. He spent as much time on the water as he could.

“Always noted first were his stunning eyes — filled with intelligence and wit,” the obituary read. “Tylar was never shy to engage, pull a prank, crack a joke, or tease those he cared most for.”





