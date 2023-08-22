Meet the candidates in Roxbury’s District 7 Boston City Council race

The four challengers are Jerome King, Padma Scott, and perennial candidates Althea Garrison and Roy Owens Sr. Several of the candidates have faced off before — some in elections as recent as 2021.

Five candidates, including incumbent City Councilor Tania Fernandes Anderson, are competing in the Sept. 12 preliminary election to represent Roxbury-based District 7. The top two vote-getters will proceed to the Nov. 7 general election.

Below are the five candidates on the ballot this September, each with their own campaign focuses — though affordable housing and public services for veterans and older residents are shared by several.

Councilor Tania Fernandes Anderson at a Boston City Council meeting. Pat Greenhouse/Globe Staff

Tania Fernandes Anderson

The race’s incumbent and front-runner, she is a first-term councilor from Roxbury. An immigrant from Cape Verde, Fernandes Anderson arrived in Boston at age 10, and with her election in 2021 became the City Council’s first Muslim, first African immigrant, and first formerly undocumented member.

Prior to her time in politics, Fernandes Anderson spent decades working in social services, opened a clothing store, and served as executive director of Bowdoin Geneva Main Streets.

One of the council’s most outspoken progressives, she led the body’s efforts on the budget during her first term in office, a process plagued this year by procedural confusion and name-calling. She recently admitted to an ethics violation and agreed to pay a $5,000 fine for hiring and then giving raises to her sister and son.

Candidate for District 7 city councilor Jerome King. Jerome King

Jerome King

King lives in Dorchester’s Grove Hall neighborhood and works in the Massachusetts Department of Human Services. He told the Globe that if elected, he will work to improve affordable housing, public safety, resources for the elderly and youth, and overall quality of life.

“I’m running because I want to bring forth change,” he said. “There hasn’t been much done in the community in a while.”

Althea Garrison shook hands with Mayor Martin J. Walsh after she was sworn in as a city councilor in 2019. Josh Reynolds for The Boston Globe

Althea Garrison

Garrison told the Globe that, if elected, she will prioritize the wellbeing of older people and veterans, as well as affordable housing and day care. A perennial candidate, Garrison was elected to City Council in 2017 and to the Massachusetts House of Representatives in 1992. She also worked for the Massachusetts State Comptroller’s Office for 34 years.

Garrison, an 82-year-old who lives in Dorchester, cited her age as a reason for her commitment to the city’s aging population and to veterans. She added that it was not holding her back from performing duties necessary to leadership.

“My age has nothing to do with how old I am,” she said. “I can do as much as some teenagers in a day.”

Candidate for District 7 city councilor Roy Owens Barry Chin

Roy Owens Sr.

Another perennial candidate, Owens is a former Boston Public Schools teacher and a University of Massachusetts Boston graduate. He has run for positions on the City Council, state Senate, and Congress over the past 12 years but has never been elected.

In 2019, Owens made xenophobic and Islamophobic remarks about then-opponent and now-sitting District 7 Councilor Fernandes Anderson, GBH reported. Owens did not respond to the Globe’s request for an interview.

Padma Scott

Scott has expressed skepticism and spread false information regarding vaccines and Boston Mayor Michelle Wu. Last year, she was among the protesters who rallied outside Wu’s house after Wu proposed an ordinance limiting public demonstrations that target homes. Anti-vaccine-mandate protesters had been targeting the mayor’s home with loud, early morning demonstrations.

Scott did not respond to the Globe’s request for an interview.

Vivi Smilgius can be reached at vivi.smilgius@globe.com. Follow her @viviraye. Emma Platoff can be reached at emma.platoff@globe.com. Follow her @emmaplatoff.