Retired school administrators of color seek transparency of BPS investigation into allegations of workplace discrimination

“To the extent that the District publishes the report or portions thereof such publication will be done after the School Committee is presented with the findings,” the district said in a statement.

So far Boston Public Schools has no plans to publicly release the findings and instead will be sharing them with the School Committee in private, sometime prior to the start of the school year on Sept. 7, according to BPS, noting that the information is “confidential and not a matter of public record.”

A group of retired administrators are urging Boston schools Superintendent Mary Skipper to release the findings of an investigation into whether administrators of color have been targeted with wrongful disciplinary proceedings and termination.

In an effort to compel BPS to make the findings public, the group of retired administrators and other supporters plan to hold a rally at school department headquarters in Nubian Square at 3 p.m. Thursday, marking the one-year anniversary when they initially raised concerns about the treatment of administrators of color in a letter to Skipper, weeks before she officially began as superintendent.

“The district needs to be honest and open,” said Albert Holland, one of the retired BPS administrators. “I’m concerned too many Black and brown school administrators have been let go with years of experience and dedication to our school district and our children . . . They were bullied and pushed out.”

The retired administrators say retaining and respecting diverse leadership is critical in helping to close persistent and troubling gaps in achievement among students of different racial groups. They point to research that indicates students of color perform better in schools with diverse teaching staff and leadership, noting educators with similar backgrounds as their students may be more in tune with what their students need and the obstacles they might face.

About 85 percent of the 48,000 students in BPS are Black, Latino, Asian, or other people of color, while more than half of principals and about 60 percent of central office administrators identify that way, according to state data.

While BPS has long strived to remedy achievement gaps, many educators of color say their efforts to advocate for changes are often greeted with resistance. A workplace survey of 500 central staff workers two years ago elicited low marks among respondents when asked whether “BPS is structured and organized to be an anti-racist organization” and whether they felt empowered to enact anti-racist leadership. That survey also found that one in five employees are “actively disengaged” from their jobs and might be trying to undermine their colleagues.

In their letter last August, the retired administrators raised wide-ranging concerns. Among the concerns: whether administrators of color have been subjected to disciplinary proceedings at higher rates than their peers and whether the disciplinary proceedings were being conducted in a fair and impartial way.

The former administrators didn’t identify specific individuals in their letter, but said several district leaders of color had recently been subjected to “investigatory meetings” and placed on administrative leave pending the final outcome of the hearings.

“These cases seem to be orchestrated and intentional, primarily to deliver a message of fear and intimidation, a message that you will be discredited and destroyed if you speak out against racist and ineffective policies and practices,” they wrote.

Investigatory meetings are used broadly across BPS by the central offices and principals in its approximately 120 schools to vet potential infractions. Under the district’s employee discipline policy, investigatory meetings are described as “informal” proceedings to provide employees with the opportunity to respond to allegations, and they can have legal counsel present. Depending on the outcome, the information can be used to discipline or fire employees.

Skipper told the School Committee last November that the legal office had retained attorney Natashia Tidwell to investigate the allegations the retired administrators raised in their letter and promised to update the School Committee “as the investigation proceeds.”

The scope of Tidwell’s review was to review the District’s disciplinary processes to determine whether a disproportionate number of employees of color had been placed on administrative leave, investigated and/or disciplined from 2019-2022, and if so, whether any disproportionality was the result of racial bias within the District’s disciplinary process, according to BPS.

Days before Skipper made her public announcement last November, BPS told The Boston Globe it doesn’t track the investigatory meetings and consequently was unable to provide any data on the number of meetings held in recent years, a racial breakdown of those subjected to them, and the outcome of each one.

The retired administrators of color were pleased Skipper appeared to be taking their concerns seriously, but as the school year progressed, questions increasingly swirled about whether the investigation was actually happening. Holland said he didn’t hear from Tidwell until March and when they met the next month she told him that BPS actually brought her in to investigate a separate complaint — before the retired educators sent their letter — that coincidentally had overlapping concerns.

The other complaint appeared to be the focus of her review, he said.

“I don’t know what the full scope of what the investigation entailed but she did make clear it wouldn’t address all the issues in [our] letter,’ Holland said. “So I was disappointed to hear that because I was hoping she was going to do a thorough investigation.”

Tidwell declined to comment.

Some of the retired administrators are questioning the credibility of the investigation because the attorney never contacted them directly to discuss what they knew. Among them: Barbara Fields, a retired central office leader who used to oversee equity investigations for BPS.

“I don’t know how anyone can do the investigation without having a clear understanding of what the issues are in the complaint,” said Fields. “In my 25 years of investigating complaints and allegations of discrimination in BPS, I can’t think of one situation [where] I didn’t speak with the person or persons bringing forward the allegations.”

BPS defended the investigation.

“To the extent that the scope of Attorney Tidwell’s investigation did not necessitate the interviews of non-BPS employees, Attorney Tidwell’s investigatory discretion does not undermine the credibility of the evidence upon which her investigation relied,” the district said in a statement.









