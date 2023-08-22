Head of Catholic schools for Boston Archdiocese stepping down in June, Cardinal O’Malley says

“I want to thank Tom personally for his leadership,” O’Malley said. “He helped navigate our Catholic schools through the COVID crisis, stabilized our enrollment after generations of decline, worked to enhance the Catholic identity of our schools and recruited faithful and smart students from across the country to teach in our schools.”

In a statement, O’Malley said Superintendent Thomas W. Carroll has asked that this coming school year be his last, effective June 30, 2024.

The superintendent of Catholic schools affiliated with the Archdiocese of Boston is stepping aside after the conclusion of the upcoming academic year, Cardinal Seán P. O’Malley announced Tuesday.

Carroll said in the statement that serving as superintendent has been a privilege and an honor.

“I am proud of what we achieved together,” Carroll said. “We addressed some significant challenges over the last four years. I have enjoyed working with a great team in the Catholic Schools Office and look forward to the start of the upcoming school year.”

Carroll was appointed superintendent of Catholic schools for the archdiocese in April 2019, according to the statement. He’s agreed to stay on for another year to give the archdiocese time to find his replacement, the statement said.

Prior to his appointment, Carroll was president of the New York-based Invest in Education Foundation and also founded and led the Foundation for Education Reform and Accountability for several years, officials said.

Carroll holds bachelor’s and master’s degrees from the State University of New York at Albany.

