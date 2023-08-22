scorecardresearch Skip to main content

Colombian tall ship ARC Gloria sails into Boston and will be open to the public for tours

By Emily Sweeney Globe Staff,Updated August 22, 2023, 17 minutes ago
The ARC Gloria was seen sailing in Boston Harbor on Tuesday. Columbia’s ambassador ship will be open to the public for tours this week.Michael Bailey

The ARC Gloria, the flagship of the Colombian Navy, sailed into the Charlestown Navy Yard Tuesday morning and will be open to the public this week.

The three-masted ship is moored alongside the USS Constitution and officials at the USS Constitution Museum said guided tours will be held on the hour starting on Tuesday, Aug. 22 at 8:30 a.m. until the ship departs on Friday, Aug 25 at 5 p.m.

According to the Tall Ships America website, the ARC Gloria was built in 1966 and it serves as a training ship and “a proud goodwill ambassador of the Colombian Navy.”

