Is that the Pru in the new teaser for the ‘Frasier’ reboot?

The animated clip shows stylized drawings of star Kelsey Grammer and various objects over a new recording of Grammer singing the show’s familiar theme song — yes, he still doesn’t “know what to do with those tossed salads and scrambled eggs.”

A drawing of the Boston skyline was featured at the end of a short teaser released Tuesday on social media announcing the premiere date for a revival of the acclaimed 1993-2004 sitcom “Frasier.”

The 30-second video begins with the original “Frasier” logo featuring the skyline of Seattle, where the longtime hit show was set, but ends with a new version of the logo depicting the Boston skyline — Prudential Tower, Zakim Bridge, and all.

The reboot’s first two episodes will air Oct. 12 on Paramount+, the streaming service announced Tuesday. The following eight episodes in the season will drop weekly on Thursdays.

Grammer, 68, will reprise his role as Dr. Frasier Crane, the sometimes sophisticated but often just pretentious radio psychiatrist who likes to let his callers know he’s listening.

Only this time around, the high-brow hijinks may not be over the phone.

“No more callers. All new hang-ups,” the teaser teased Tuesday.

Also starring will be Jack Cutmore-Scott as Frasier’s son, Freddy, Jess Salgueiro as Freddy’s roommate, Eve, Nicholas Lyndhurst as Frasier’s old college buddy turned university professor, Alan, and Toks Olagundoye as Olivia, Alan’s colleague and head of the university’s psychology department.

It was reported in April that Peri Gilpin would return for the reboot, reprising her role as Roz Doyle, but her name was not included in the statement Tuesday. John Mahoney, who played Frasier’s father, Martin Crane, died in 2018. David Hyde Pierce, who played Frasier’s younger brother, Niles, and Jane Leeves, who played Martin’s caregiver, Daphne, reportedly chose not to participate in the reboot.

Grammer first introduced audiences to Frasier in 1984, on the third season of the Boston-set bar sitcom “Cheers.”

“Frasier” came as a spinoff in 1993, with the character moving to his hometown of Seattle and starting over after his wife leaves him. It ran until 2004, and holds the record for most Emmy wins for a comedy series, with 37 wins and 107 nominations.

Filmed in front of a live studio audience in Los Angeles, the new series will follow Frasier as he begins the next chapter of his life back where audiences first met the character, in Boston. Paramount+ announced the return in February.

“Frasier has re-entered the building!” Grammer said in the clip.

Jesús Marrero Suárez can be reached at jesus.marrerosuarez@globe.com. Follow him @jmarrerosuarez.