Kingston man charged with placing boulders on Route 27, damaging nearly a dozen cars

“Many times, it appeared someone may have struck a rock and continued on,” police said in a statement. “Many others, the vehicles’ undercarriages were being ripped out, causing fluid spills, disabling vehicles, and even causing airbag deployments.”

Cameron Currier, 31, was arrested Monday and charged with 11 counts of malicious damage to a motor vehicle and nine counts of attempting to cause malicious damage to a motor vehicle. He allegedly placed the large rocks in both lanes of Route 27 near Reed Street, a dark, wooded area.

Police in Kingston have charged a local man with repeatedly placing boulders on Route 27 since February, damaging nearly a dozen cars.

Advertisement

In June, police detectives took over the investigation “due to the seemingly never-ending obsession of this malicious behavior” Michael Skowyra, a Kingston detective lieutenant, said by email.

Detectives worried that a serious injury could occur, especially if a motorcycle hit one of the boulders. In an effort to catch the culprit, a detective waited in the woods by the road, dressed in full camouflage on a rainy night.

Shortly before midnight, the detective saw someone stop their car, open the back, and leave a rock in the road. Alongside two other detectives who arrived to the scene, he approached the driver, questioned him, and arrested him. Currier admitted to driving the vehicle alone but denied dropping the rocks.

“The department is confident that the defendant is responsible,” Skowyra said.

From his home, Currier could have seen many of the collisions with the rocks, police said.

Skowyra said the “investigation will likely continue to last several weeks to even months.”

“This could include various electronic information that could lead to defendant’s location, the possibility of any co-conspirators, and more,” he wrote.

Currier was arraigned Tuesday in Plymouth District Court. Bail was set at $1,500. He is due back in court on Oct. 3.

Advertisement

Additional charges may be filed because more victims are coming forward after police asked anyone who hit a rock on the roadway since February to contact detectives.

“Many of these individuals likely discovered damage later, and paid for it out of their own insurance/pocket,” police said.

Elllie Wolfe can be reached at ellie.wolfe@globe.com. Follow her @elliew0lfe.