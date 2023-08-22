Man arrested in overnight standoff in Randolph after allegedly setting fire to condemned home

A man was arrested in Randolph on Tuesday morning after a tense overnight standoff in which he allegedly set fire to a condemned home three times, authorities said.

The man, whose name was withheld, was taken into custody around 7 a.m. Tuesday, capping a standoff that had unfolded around 11 p.m. Monday at 11 Moulton St., according to Randolph police.

That home had caught fire a few weeks ago and was condemned by the building inspector and boarded up, police said.