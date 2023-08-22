Man arrested in overnight standoff in Randolph after allegedly setting fire to condemned home

A man was arrested in Randolph on Tuesday morning after a tense overnight standoff in which he allegedly set fire to a condemned home three times, authorities said.
The man, whose name was withheld, was taken into custody around 7 a.m. Tuesday, capping a standoff that had unfolded around 11 p.m. Monday at 11 Moulton St., according to Randolph police.
That home had caught fire a few weeks ago and was condemned by the building inspector and boarded up, police said.
But late Monday night, the man snuck into the residence and allegedly set the three fires, police said. No injuries were reported.
“A man is in custody,” police said in a brief statement. “He’s not being identified at this time. He is being taken to an area hospital for observation. He will face charges.”
This breaking news story will be updated when more information is released. Emily Sweeney of the Globe Staff contributed to this report.
