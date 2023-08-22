Man in critical condition after near-drowning in Brockton home pool

A man in his mid-50s was taken to the hospital in critical condition Tuesday evening after he almost drowned in a swimming pool at a Brockton home, according to Brockton Fire Chief Brian F. Nardelli.

Nardelli said firefighters responded just after 6 p.m. to a report of a possible drowning at 41 Oneida Ave.

The homeowner, who is also in his mid-50s, found his friend drowning in the pool and began administering CPR until first responders arrived and took over, Nardelli said.