Man in critical condition after near-drowning in Brockton home pool

A man in his mid-50s was taken to the hospital in critical condition Tuesday evening after he almost drowned in a swimming pool at a Brockton home, according to Brockton Fire Chief Brian F. Nardelli.
Nardelli said firefighters responded just after 6 p.m. to a report of a possible drowning at 41 Oneida Ave.
The homeowner, who is also in his mid-50s, found his friend drowning in the pool and began administering CPR until first responders arrived and took over, Nardelli said.
The man was taken to Good Samaritan Medical Center in Brockton, Nardelli said, where he arrived in critical condition, but with a pulse.
No further information was available Tuesday evening.
