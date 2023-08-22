Mass. police oversight panel releases public database of officer disciplinary records

The Massachusetts Peace Officer Standards and Training Commission, or POST commission, a statewide police oversight board established as part of a criminal justice reform law in 2020, has made the database available on its website . It includes more than 3,400 records for officers from 273 law enforcement agencies across the state, according to a statement.

The database will be updated regularly and includes officers who resigned or retired to avoid discipline. It does not include officers who left in good standing, according to the statement.

Enrique Zuniga, the commission’s executive director, said staffers have been working for more than a year to validate disciplinary records submitted by law enforcement agencies before publishing the database.

“We know that releasing this information furthers police accountability and is a matter of great public interest,” Zuniga said in the statement.

The database contains summaries of sustained allegations against active police officers and the discipline imposed on them, along with the officer’s name, the law enforcement agency they were working for, and the date and time of the allegation, the POST commission said.

Among the 440 law enforcement agencies in the state that the commission oversees, 167 agencies reported having no sustained complaints against its officers. The POST commission said it has verified those agencies did not have reportable complaints.

The agencies with the most reportable complaints were among the largest in the state, led by the State Police with 493 disciplinary records, Springfield police with 417, and Boston police with 373, according to the POST commission.

Misconduct that falls within the commission’s reporting requirements include bias on the basis of race, ethnicity, sex, gender identity, or sexual orientation; complaints of excessive, prohibited, or deadly force; actions resulting in serious bodily injury or death, including “officer-involved shootings”; failure to be truthful, such as falsifying a report; and criminal misconduct.

Nick Stoico can be reached at nick.stoico@globe.com. Follow him @NickStoico.