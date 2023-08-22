Guide to the Massachusetts police disciplinary record database

Here are some quick takeaways from the data:

“It’s an important part of our mandate for transparency,” said Enrique Zuniga, executive director of the Massachusetts Peace Officer Standards and Training, or POST Commission.

The state agency tasked with overseeing police licensing and reform on Tuesday released a database of all sustained complaints against officers at local, state, and university police departments. The database, which the watchdog agency says will be updated regularly, is the first time Massachusetts has centralized disciplinary records for police.





What’s included?

The database consists of 3,413 records of 2,165 officers across 273 law enforcement agencies. The departments were tasked with self-reporting the data to the state agency.

Around 20,000 police officers are active around the state, per Zuniga, and 440 departments fall under POST’s watch. The commission said 167 departments didn’t report any sustained complaints.

The database includes sustained complaints for officers who are still active or have resigned or retired to avoid discipline. Sustained complaints are ones where an investigation found a “preponderance of evidence to prove the allegation of an act that was determined to be misconduct,” according to POST.

Departments were allowed to exclude the records of officers who resigned or retired in good standing, even if they had previous discipline.

Complaints go as far back as 1981, though most are from the 2000s and 2010s.

What about Boston?

The largest municipal police department in the state has around 2,000 sworn officers. The POST database shows 265 officers with a total of 373 sustained complaints. That’s the third-highest number of sustained complaints of any department behind the State Police, which has 340 officers and 493 complaints for a similarly sized force, and Springfield, with 203 officers and 417 complaints. Springfield’s number of sworn officers is about four times less than Boston.

Not many specifics:

Most entries on the public database do not include a narrative about what happened. They are limited to categories such as “use of force” or “truthfulness and professional integrity” issues. Then under the allegation details, the type of offense is often just repeated.

Further, POST redacted some specifics of criminal charges against police officers, citing the criminal offender information, or CORI, law. The Globe found 96 complaints against 83 officers with such redactions.

Sean Cotter can be reached at sean.cotter@globe.com.Follow him @cotterreporter. Sarah Ryley can be reached at sarah.ryley@globe.com. Follow her @MissRyley.