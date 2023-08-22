19-year-old driver killed in Belchertown crash identified by authorities

The crash occurred shortly before 9 p.m. Sunday when Murray was travelling southbound on Route 202 in Belchertown, lost control of his vehicle, and crashed into a house at 73 North Main St., Sullivan’s office said in a statement.

The driver killed in the crash was identified as Miles Murray of Henniker, N.H., according to Northwestern District Attorney David E. Sullivan’s office.

Authorities have released the name of the 19-year-old driver who died after allegedly speeding away from police and crashing into a parked car and house in Belchertown Sunday night and a fundraiser has been launched for the family whose home was damaged in the crash.

Murray, who was the sole occupant of the 2011 Nissan Altima, was pronounced dead at the scene, officials said.

A GoFundMe fundraiser has been launched on behalf of the Sims family, whose home sustained major damage in the crash.

“The car went airborne and crashed into the Sims’ home, creating a large hole in the brick wall,” the GoFundMe page states. “The car’s engine was ejected, creating a second large hole in the structure, (and a crack down the side of the house), and landing in a bathroom. Tragically, the young driver was killed. The Sims family feels devastated on behalf of the young man and his family.”

The fundraiser was created to raise money to help the Sims family “get through the next few months,” the page states.

“Their home has been condemned. It has been deemed unsafe to enter the property,” the page states. “They will be forced to find emergency accommodations and buy supplies such as food/clothing. It will take time for their insurance to assess the damage and issue payments and they pray that all of the repairs needed will be covered and that their home will not be deemed a total loss.”

As of Tuesday afternoon, the GoFundMe page had raised $795.

Just before the crash, around 8:45 p.m. Sunday, State Police said a trooper tried to pull over the 2011 Nissan Altima on Route 202 south, but the vehicle did not stop.

The driver sped off and then ran a red light at the intersection with Route 9, then “failed to negotiate a left-bearing curve in the roadway and went off the right side of the road,” State Police said.

Investigators determined “the Altima struck a mulch bed and became airborne, then subsequently struck a rock wall, a large tree, and a light post before striking the front end of a 2023 Jeep Wrangler that was parked in the driveway of a house at 79 North Main St.,” State Police said.

“As a result of the impact, the Altima’s engine block was launched out of the engine compartment and became airborne,” State Police said. “The engine block traveled through the brick exterior of a house at 73 North Main St. and came to final rest on the second floor inside the house.”

No one was hurt inside the home, State Police said.

Trevor Sims, who lives at 73 North Main St., told MassLive that he was making dinner on Sunday night when he heard a loud bang and his mother-in-law screaming. He said he was grateful the Jeep was parked where it was, because the outcome could have been even worse.

“If the Jeep wasn’t there,” Sims said in an interview with MassLive. “It probably would’ve killed my mother-in-law.”

The crash remains under investigation by State Police and Belchertown police, the district attorney’s office said.

Emily Sweeney can be reached at emily.sweeney@globe.com. Follow her @emilysweeney and on Instagram @emilysweeney22.