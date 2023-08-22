North Andover sustained nearly $30 million in flooding damage, town official says

“We responded to businesses town wide to find flood waters five feet high forcing our Firefighters to break glass and evacuate employees,” Murphy-Rodrigues wrote. “We saw parking lots flood until you could only see the tops of cars, and we watched businesses that had survived the Columbia Gas crisis and struggled through the COVID-19 pandemic literally get swept away by level three contaminated floods.”

Murphy-Rodrigues wrote that the figures included $3.3 million in damages to public buildings, $4.9 million in damages to 309 private homes, and $21.5 million in damages to local businesses.

North Andover sustained nearly $30 million in damages this month from the flooding that ravaged much of the state, Town Manager Melissa Murphy-Rodrigues told the Massachusetts Emergency Management Agency in a letter sent Monday.

Advertisement

She said businesses “were brand new like the toy store and the vet clinic, and others were long loved staples in town like Jaime’s Restaurant and Sutton Street Service.”

On Aug. 8, Murphy-Rodrigues wrote, the town declared a state of emergency following extreme flooding after more than six inches of rain drenched the area in a matter of hours.

“The impacts of that unprecedented rainfall reverberated throughout our community with residents, businesses and our own buildings impacted in ways never seen before,” Murphy-Rodrigues wrote.

She said the town immediately opened a shelter, welcoming both soaked residents and bewildered dogs into Town Hall.

Meanwhile, the “Fire Department pulled residents out of flooding homes as water levels rose to meet their outside electrical meters,” Murphy-Rodrigues wrote. “Power was cut to entire sections of town as we struggled to determine what houses were taking on water.”

She wrote that the Housing Authority had to evacuate buildings, and that seniors were relocated to relatives’ homes or hotels. Some residents still remain without power.

“We still have residents who can not return home,” Murphy-Rodrigues wrote. “We still have residents taking an accounting of their losses, asking for clean up supplies, removing water from their basements, first floors and garages, and struggling with damage to their foundations and infrastructure.”

Advertisement

The town manager added that insurers are denying some claims.

Then more rain came Aug. 18, adding to the devastation, she added.

“We had not put the pumps back into storage,” Murphy-Rodrigues wrote. “We had not rebuilt. Our ground was still saturated. Our dams were still flowing at a steady rate, and a flash flood warning shook all of our phones as three inches of rain fell upon the town in a two hour period causing additional destruction to many of the same businesses and residents.”

Murphy-Rodrigues concluded her letter, which she addressed to MEMA Director Dawn Brantley, with a word of thanks to the state agency.

“I appreciate you taking the time to review this initial damage assessment report and look forward to working with you,” she wrote.

Requests for comment on Murphy-Rodrigues’s letter were sent Tuesday morning to state officials.

This breaking news story will be updated when more information becomes available.





Travis Andersen can be reached at travis.andersen@globe.com.